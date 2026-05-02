Fernando Mendoza breaks his silence on joining the Raiders

The Fernando Mendoza story is already generating buzz as the young quarterback takes his first steps with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Attending rookie minicamp, Mendoza faces a major challenge: quickly mastering the offensive system implemented by head coach Klint Kubiak.

From his very first media appearances, Mendoza has demonstrated a methodical and committed approach. He explained that he has studied the system in depth, drawing on concrete examples of established quarterbacks who have played in similar systems.

Learning the playbook is a crucial step for any rookie quarterback. In Mendoza's case, this transition appears to be facilitated by access to video footage and practical applications of the offensive system.

The young player mentioned that he has analyzed the performances of Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold, two quarterbacks who have executed similar concepts. This analysis allows him to better understand the expectations regarding decision-making, game reading, and mechanics.

This analytical approach helps accelerate his adaptation and solidify his fundamentals in preparation for the next steps, particularly the team's organized team activities (OTAs).

Beyond the theory, Mendoza must also adapt to technical demands different from those he faced at the collegiate level. One of the main adjustments involves the shift from a shotgun formation to more frequent positioning under center.

This transition requires increased focus on footwork, timing, and time management. Mendoza emphasized the importance of the first steps after catching the ball, which are essential for maintaining the game's rhythm while ensuring protection from the offensive line.

Under the guidance of coaches like Mike Sullivan and Andrew Janocko, he appears to be making rapid progress in this fundamental aspect of the position.

Support from Maxx Crosby

Mendoza's arrival has made quite an impression on his new teammates, starting with Maxx Crosby. The defensive player has been enthusiastic about the young quarterback's integration, highlighting his potential and attitude.

Crosby also mentioned that he has already established a connection with Mendoza, particularly through regular exchanges since the draft. He expressed his willingness to support him in his development and help him establish himself as a leader within the team.

A key piece for the Raiders' future

As the Raiders look to stabilize the quarterback position, Mendoza represents a promising long-term project. The organization hopes he can gradually establish himself and become a central part of the offense.

The Fernando Mendoza Raiders story will continue to unfold over the coming weeks. His ability to grasp the system and perform well in practice will be crucial to his continued integration into the NFL.

While the early signs are encouraging, there is still a long road ahead. But for Mendoza, every repetition is another step toward the ultimate goal: establishing himself as the Raiders' quarterback of the future.