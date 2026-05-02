Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl criticize the Oilers: one wonders where their future lies

Félix Forget
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl criticize the Oilers: one wonders where their future lies
Credit: Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers' season is already over. The team was eliminated by the Ducks in the first round… and this comes with only two seasons remaining on Connor McDavid's contract with the Oilers.

And after two consecutive losses in the finals, this is a deeply disappointing outcome.

On Thursday night, immediately after his team's elimination, McDavid was notably critical of the team's management. He stated that the season's outcome is what happens when an average team has high expectations. Ouch.

And today, as the Oilers take stock of their season, Leon Draisaitl piled on: he says he's very concerned that the team is heading in the wrong direction and has taken major steps backward.

Everything's just fine in the best of all possible worlds, or something like that.

And following Draisaitl's comments, McDavid echoed the sentiment: he, too, mentioned that he feels the organization, in general, has regressed over the past few months.

He essentially repeated what he said Thursday night, but it's still interesting to see that he stands by his words.

Because the reality is, we know time is running out in Edmonton. McDavid has only two years left on his contract… and given Draisaitl's comments, one almost wonders if he too might ask to leave.

When McDavid leaves, will Draisaitl really want to stay? Because the reality is, as Pierre LeBrun points out, just because Draisaitl signed an eight-year contract (the final year of which has just ended) doesn't mean he'll spend all eight years in Edmonton.

Obviously, if the Oilers want to win, they'll need McDavid at the top of his game. And clearly, he wasn't there this year: Head Coach Kris Knoblauch provided an update on the nature of his captain's injury.

McDavid was dealing with a fracture in his foot or ankle, the coach confirmed. And obviously, it's understandable that this affected his performance.

But despite everything, one thing is clear: the Oilers will have to find a way to convince McDavid and Draisaitl that they can turn things around quickly. It feels like both stars have seriously lost confidence in the team right now.

Yes, the coming months will be decisive in Edmonton.


In a nutshell

– Obviously.

– Connor Bedard will not be going to the World Championships.

– Sweden wins the U18 Championship.

– La Victoire falls.

– Big news.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!