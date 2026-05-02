Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl criticize the Oilers: one wonders where their future lies

The Edmonton Oilers' season is already over. The team was eliminated by the Ducks in the first round… and this comes with only two seasons remaining on Connor McDavid's contract with the Oilers.

And after two consecutive losses in the finals, this is a deeply disappointing outcome.

On Thursday night, immediately after his team's elimination, McDavid was notably critical of the team's management. He stated that the season's outcome is what happens when an average team has high expectations. Ouch.

And today, as the Oilers take stock of their season, Leon Draisaitl piled on: he says he's very concerned that the team is heading in the wrong direction and has taken major steps backward.

Everything's just fine in the best of all possible worlds, or something like that.

Leon Draisaitl said he is concerned things are going in the wrong direction. Said the team has taken big steps backwards. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/O9JKWj9eGQ — Derek Van Diest (@DerekVanDiest) May 2, 2026

And following Draisaitl's comments, McDavid echoed the sentiment: he, too, mentioned that he feels the organization, in general, has regressed over the past few months.

He essentially repeated what he said Thursday night, but it's still interesting to see that he stands by his words.

“I agree with Leon, the organization as a whole has taken a step back.” Connor McDavid on the state of the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/oVST7XKqVJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 2, 2026

Because the reality is, we know time is running out in Edmonton. McDavid has only two years left on his contract… and given Draisaitl's comments, one almost wonders if he too might ask to leave.

When McDavid leaves, will Draisaitl really want to stay? Because the reality is, as Pierre LeBrun points out, just because Draisaitl signed an eight-year contract (the final year of which has just ended) doesn't mean he'll spend all eight years in Edmonton.

It's interesting that our only focus seems to be on what 97 will decide to do, whether that's this summer or next or whenever. And it's obviously because he only has a 2-year deal. But I mean, nothing is stopping Leon Draisaitl from asking out one day if that's what he wanted.… https://t.co/x6SIJnZL8B — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 2, 2026

Obviously, if the Oilers want to win, they'll need McDavid at the top of his game. And clearly, he wasn't there this year: Head Coach Kris Knoblauch provided an update on the nature of his captain's injury.

McDavid was dealing with a fracture in his foot or ankle, the coach confirmed. And obviously, it's understandable that this affected his performance.

Kris Knoblauch revealed that Connor McDavid played through a fracture in the foot/ankle area during the first round of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/B0F9P4c54w — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 2, 2026

But despite everything, one thing is clear: the Oilers will have to find a way to convince McDavid and Draisaitl that they can turn things around quickly. It feels like both stars have seriously lost confidence in the team right now.

Yes, the coming months will be decisive in Edmonton.

In a nutshell

– Obviously.

– Connor Bedard will not be going to the World Championships.

“But at the end of the day, my number one focus is the Blackhawks and being the best player I can be come October…” Connor Bedard explains why he won't be playing for Canada in the World Championship. https://t.co/OnImiDFe2e — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) May 2, 2026

– Sweden wins the U18 Championship.

After winning the U20 Championship in January, Sweden wins the U18 Championship today #IIHF This is the first time Sweden has won both junior tournaments in the same year https://t.co/rIOjG7YKPW — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 2, 2026

– La Victoire falls.

The Frost wins the first game in front of La Victoire's fans and takes control of the series. pic.twitter.com/n89dLcRQhr — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) May 2, 2026

– Big news.