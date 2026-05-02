CFL players come out ahead under the new playoff format

The CFL playoff format has sparked a lot of discussion since the announcement of upcoming changes to the Canadian Football League .

By increasing the number of playoff games, the league is placing an additional burden on the players. Yet this decision was unanimously accepted by the CFL Players' Association.

The main reason is clear: the financial benefits. As explained by Brett Lauther, vice president of the union, there are significant gains for players, both in terms of compensation and the revenue sharing generated by these additional games.

This agreement is the result of lengthy negotiations between player representatives and the league, and it reflects a compromise in which the increased number of games is accompanied by significant economic benefits.

Starting in 2027, the CFL playoff format will allow eight out of nine teams to advance to the playoffs, adding four additional games to the schedule. This expansion profoundly changes the league's competitive structure.

At the same time, several measures are taking effect immediately. Players will receive an increase in their weekly pay during training camps. Teams can also sign more paid players, notably thanks to the ability to designate two additional players per week to the reserve roster.

These adjustments allow approximately 18 additional players to receive a regular salary. Furthermore, practice squads are being expanded to include two additional spots, one of which is reserved for a Canadian player.

Enhanced Playoff Bonuses

A Significant Increase in Individual Earnings

The new CFL playoff format comes with a notable increase in bonuses paid during the playoffs. Players in uniform will receive $4,000 for the first two rounds, then $4,200 for the third.

Grey Cup finalists will receive $10,000, while the champions will receive $20,000. These amounts represent a significant increase compared to previous years.

A player participating in all four playoff rounds could thus earn up to $32,200, which is nearly half the league's minimum salary.

In total, this reform will inject approximately $6 million more into players' pockets over the duration of the collective bargaining agreement, which runs through 2028.

Another key element: the salary cap cannot decrease during this period. Any revenue increase resulting from this new format will therefore directly benefit the players, while allowing teams to invest more in their rosters.

A balance between performance and profitability

Increasing the number of games inevitably means more physical exertion for the athletes. However, in the current context, the players have opted for a pragmatic approach.

The CFL playoff format perfectly illustrates a reality of professional sports: increased spectacle and more games generate more revenue, and thus better financial conditions for the players.

It remains to be seen whether this new model will appeal to fans and maintain a competitive balance within the league in the years to come.

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