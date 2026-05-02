Carey Price to Carry the Torch: Angela Price Weighs In

Since the start of the playoffs, the Montreal Canadiens have treated fans to a spectacular pregame ceremony for all three games at the Bell Centre.

The on-ice entertainment is excellent, the highlight videos are thrilling, but above all, what sets the tone is seeing a former Habs player carry the torch as he enters the Bell Centre.

It's the highlight of the Bell Centre's atmosphere, which comes close to bursting at the seams every time.

So far, we've seen Yvan Cournoyer in Game #3, Serge Savard in Game #4, and Chris Nilan yesterday in Game #6.

These are excellent choices, and of course, there are still plenty of legendary players left to carry that famous torch.

Before yesterday's game, many fans were speculating about who would carry the torch, and the two names that came up most often were Patrick Roy and Carey Price.

And in Price's case, well, his wife, Angela, spoke out about it via her Instagram Stories.

She said that while watching one of the games at the Bell Centre with her husband, she had told him it would be incredible to see him carry the torch when he was older, but she had never thought that Price might do it right now.

With several questions on the subject, she realized that Habs fans already see Price as a team legend and strongly believe he is already worthy of carrying the torch for the team.

However, when asked whether Price had been contacted to carry the torch, Angela replied that no, at least not as far as she knows at this time.

In short, Carey Price is therefore not currently an option to carry the torch during the pre-game ceremonies for the playoffs.

Or perhaps he would become one if the Habs advance to the next round.

In Brief

– It's frustrating.

The Canadiens are heading into Game 7 despite having trailed only 7.1% of the time in this series — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 2, 2026

– Must-read.

They're practically unbeatable in Game 7s https://t.co/N1HrkGWdXy — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 2, 2026

– The updated playoff bracket.