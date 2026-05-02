Alec Bohm’s parents are asking for their son’s case to be dismissed

Alec Bohm is currently in the final year of his contract and will become a free agent at the end of this season. But unfortunately for the 29-year-old, he's currently struggling at the plate, as in 29 games this season, Bohm is batting .151 with one home run and a fWAR of -0.5.

There is, however, an explanation for his struggles. On March 25, the Philadelphia Phillies third baseman filed a lawsuit against his parents, alleging that they had mismanaged his finances. He sought at least $3 million in damages.

At the heart of the claim were several companies created by his parents which, according to the lawsuit, received money for personal use. Bohm is also seeking the return of $528,618 from a brokerage account, as well as other damages.

Then, on April 14, Bohm fired his agent Scott Boras, claiming that his parents had pressured him into hiring Boras in 2020 to serve their own interests, to his detriment.

But now the saga is taking a new turn. According to The Athletic, Bohm's parents, Daniel and Lisa, have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

In documents filed earlier this week, the Bohms asserted that this is a private, family dispute concerning personal finances and that it has no connection to the city of Philadelphia, while noting that it is subject to arbitration in Florida.

The Bohms argue that two of the companies they managed on behalf of their son are incorporated in Florida and that the case should be heard there. They filed hundreds of pages of documents in response to their son's motion for a preliminary injunction and challenged his description of how his finances were managed.

Let's hope the matter is resolved quickly so that Bohm can finally focus on his performances and the rest of his promising career.

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