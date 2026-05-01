Victor Hedman will be an option “very soon,” according to Jon Cooper

How close is Victor Hedman to returning to action?

According to Jon Cooper, who spoke to the media a few hours before Game 6 in Montreal, the star defenseman will be an option for the Lightning “very soon.”

However, it won't be tonight.

Jon Cooper on Victor Hedman: “He's going to be an option really soon.”

But Cooper says Hedman will not play tonight. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 1, 2026

Reading between the lines, one might think that if the Lightning don't end their season tonight, the defenseman will possibly be able to return to action in Game 7 on Sunday in Florida.

But nothing is confirmed.

It's worth noting that there's also uncertainty in Tampa Bay regarding Nick Paul and Charle-Édouard D'Astous. It's not yet clear if they'll be able to play tonight.

Stay tuned.

Victor Hedman not playing tonight, according to Jon Cooper.

We'll see about D'Astous and Paul… — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 1, 2026

With Noah Dobson, for the Canadiens, being a question mark for tonight's game and a potential Game 7, it's clear that major reinforcements could really come into the series if there were a Game 7.

All or nothing, as they say.

overtime

For the Canadiens, we don't expect to see any changes on offense since Oliver Kapanen skated as an extra this morning. Brendan Gallagher should keep his spot.

But we'll see later.