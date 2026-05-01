There will be a Game 7 in Tampa Bay
For the first time since 2021, the CH had the chance to eliminate an opponent at home.
Noah Dobson did not return to the game.
Here are the lineups:
The Habs' lineup during warm-ups ahead of Game 6 against the Lightning
Caufield-Suzuki-Anderson
Slafkovsky-Evans-Demidov
Bolduc-Dach-Texier
Newhook-Danault-Gallagher
Matheson-Carrier
Guhle-Hutson
Xhekaj-Struble
Dobes
Fowler
— J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) May 1, 2026
#GoBolts 5/1 Game 6 pregame warmups at #GoHabsGo
Hagel-Cirelli-Kucherov
Perry-Point-Guentzel
Girgensons-Gourde-Paul
Goncalves-James-Bjorkstrand
Moser-Raddysh
McDonagh-Cernak
D'Astous-Lilleberg
Vasilevskiy
Johansson
— Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) May 1, 2026
No goals were scored in the first period, but there was no shortage of intensity.
The Lightning nearly capitalized on a poor breakout by Jakub Dobes to take the lead.
OH OH! pic.twitter.com/nZxC1iIlIv
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 1, 2026
Phillip Danault then saved the day with this spectacular defensive play.
DANAULT THE SAVIOR!!! pic.twitter.com/naLH2OPJtz
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 2, 2026
After the second period, the score was still 0-0.
Thanks to Andrei Vasilevskiy.
VASILEVSKIY STEALS IT FROM DEMIDOV!!!! pic.twitter.com/mhk5yZFAIt
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 2, 2026
Guess what?
For the fourth time in this series, the winner would be decided in overtime. And this, even though Ivan Demidov took that penalty late in the game.
That's embarrassing. https://t.co/lKsASIDmWw
— Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) May 2, 2026
After 60 minutes of play, both goalies were still unbeatable.
Dobes was the first and only one to falter. Gage Goncalves forced a Game 7.
GAGE GONCALVES WINS IT IN OT, THIS ONE IS GOING TO A GAME 7!!!! pic.twitter.com/fBdLyhwwsN
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 2, 2026
Final score: 1-0.
The decisive game will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Tampa Bay.
Overtime
– He pulled off another big one.
All of the line combinations used by Habs coach Marty St. Louis so far tonight.
That's just in the 1st period. pic.twitter.com/QhNDLkfTsB
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 1, 2026
– Torchbearer: It was Chris Nilan tonight.
MONTREAL IS HYPE
Watch Lightning-Canadiens NOW on ESPN2 and the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/NPKGvNm32f
— ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2026
– He's behind his teammates.
Sam Montembeault with the towel wave while watching the Habs playoff game
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 2, 2026