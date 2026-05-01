There will be a Game 7 in Tampa Bay

Raphael Simard
There will be a Game 7 in Tampa Bay
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

For the first time since 2021, the CH had the chance to eliminate an opponent at home.

Noah Dobson did not return to the game.

Here are the lineups:

No goals were scored in the first period, but there was no shortage of intensity.

The Lightning nearly capitalized on a poor breakout by Jakub Dobes to take the lead.

Phillip Danault then saved the day with this spectacular defensive play.

After the second period, the score was still 0-0.

Thanks to Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Guess what?

For the fourth time in this series, the winner would be decided in overtime. And this, even though Ivan Demidov took that penalty late in the game.

After 60 minutes of play, both goalies were still unbeatable.

Dobes was the first and only one to falter. Gage Goncalves forced a Game 7.

Final score: 1-0.

The decisive game will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Tampa Bay.


Overtime

– He pulled off another big one.

– Torchbearer: It was Chris Nilan tonight.

– He's behind his teammates.

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