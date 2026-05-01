There will be a Game 7 in Tampa Bay

For the first time since 2021, the CH had the chance to eliminate an opponent at home.

Noah Dobson did not return to the game.

Here are the lineups:

The Habs' lineup during warm-ups ahead of Game 6 against the Lightning Caufield-Suzuki-Anderson

Slafkovsky-Evans-Demidov

Bolduc-Dach-Texier

Newhook-Danault-Gallagher Matheson-Carrier

Guhle-Hutson

Xhekaj-Struble Dobes

Fowler — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) May 1, 2026

#GoBolts 5/1 Game 6 pregame warmups at #GoHabsGo Hagel-Cirelli-Kucherov

Perry-Point-Guentzel

Girgensons-Gourde-Paul

Goncalves-James-Bjorkstrand Moser-Raddysh

McDonagh-Cernak

D'Astous-Lilleberg Vasilevskiy

Johansson — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) May 1, 2026

No goals were scored in the first period, but there was no shortage of intensity.

The Lightning nearly capitalized on a poor breakout by Jakub Dobes to take the lead.

Phillip Danault then saved the day with this spectacular defensive play.

After the second period, the score was still 0-0.

Thanks to Andrei Vasilevskiy.

VASILEVSKIY STEALS IT FROM DEMIDOV!!!! pic.twitter.com/mhk5yZFAIt — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 2, 2026

Guess what?

For the fourth time in this series, the winner would be decided in overtime. And this, even though Ivan Demidov took that penalty late in the game.

After 60 minutes of play, both goalies were still unbeatable.

Dobes was the first and only one to falter. Gage Goncalves forced a Game 7.

GAGE GONCALVES WINS IT IN OT, THIS ONE IS GOING TO A GAME 7!!!! pic.twitter.com/fBdLyhwwsN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 2, 2026

Final score: 1-0.

The decisive game will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Tampa Bay.

Overtime

– He pulled off another big one.

All of the line combinations used by Habs coach Marty St. Louis so far tonight. That's just in the 1st period. pic.twitter.com/QhNDLkfTsB — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 1, 2026

– Torchbearer: It was Chris Nilan tonight.

MONTREAL IS HYPE Watch Lightning-Canadiens NOW on ESPN2 and the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/NPKGvNm32f — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2026

– He's behind his teammates.