The Patriots are flying under the radar with a signing that’s now causing a stir

The New England Patriots are actively rebuilding their roster in the post-Belichick era.

On Friday, the organization officially announced a deal with linebacker Khalil Jacobs, an undrafted free agent (UDFA) whose profile is already generating a lot of interest among analysts. After a rigorous evaluation process, including an official visit to Gillette Stadium, the former captain of the Missouri Tigers is finally joining the Foxborough team.

Jacobs is no stranger to the Patriots' front office. The team has closely followed his career, from his emergence at South Alabama to his move to the prestigious SEC conference with Missouri. Despite an arm injury in 2024, he made a spectacular comeback in 2025, recording 47 tackles and three sacks in 13 games. His versatility and leadership instincts quickly won over New England's scouts.

A defensive Swiss Army knife to support Robert Spillane

Jacobs' arrival addresses a pressing need for depth within the linebacker unit, currently led by veteran Robert Spillane. His ability to play both inside the box and on the line of scrimmage offers valuable tactical flexibility. Following K'Lavon Chaisson's departure, the Patriots were desperately looking to inject athleticism into their pass rush, and Jacobs has the tools to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Beyond pure defense, it's on special teams where the rookie could make an impact from day one. The Patriots have always valued players capable of contributing on special teams, an aspect of the game where Jacobs excelled during his college career. With the recent losses of special teams players like Jack Gibbens, this signing represents a low-risk bet, but one that could yield major rewards for the team's defensive stability in 2026.

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