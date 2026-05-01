Progress: Noah Dobson is taking good shots in practice

Noah Dobson is making progress.

The Canadiens' top defenseman was seen practicing with the regulars. This is a first for him, as he had only participated in sessions with the reserves (or one-on-one with Mike Matheson) until now.

So, it's a step in the right direction.

Dobson's shooting the puck pretty well out here… — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 1, 2026

According to reporters on site, the Canadiens defenseman looked good. He was able to take solid shots and was also wearing a regular jersey.

Will he return to the game tonight? The question remains, even if it's still doubtful.

But if he were to return to the game, the question to ask would be: who would give up their spot for the right-hander in the lineup of a team that isn't facing elimination?

We assume that playing with seven defensemen isn't an option.

Arber Xhekaj, who's playing great hockey? Jayden Struble, who's a perfect third-pair defenseman? Alexandre Carrier, who's finding his footing? Kaiden Guhle, a reliable presence?

There's no easy solution, if Dobson can actually return.

Details to follow…

In a nutshell

– 34 teams in the NHL?

Expansion talk: NHL eyeing 34 teams? https://t.co/1xXCCsqYQx — The Fourth Period (@TFP) April 30, 2026

– Phew.

– CDM: Connor Bedard won't be going.

Unfortunately, Connor Bedard won't be able to play for Canada at the upcoming World Championship He really wanted to go, but was told the best thing for next season was to rehab his injury and skip the event. So that is the decision. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 1, 2026

– Indeed.