Progress: Noah Dobson is taking good shots in practice

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Progress: Noah Dobson is taking good shots in practice
Credit: l

Noah Dobson is making progress.

The Canadiens' top defenseman was seen practicing with the regulars. This is a first for him, as he had only participated in sessions with the reserves (or one-on-one with Mike Matheson) until now.

So, it's a step in the right direction.

According to reporters on site, the Canadiens defenseman looked good. He was able to take solid shots and was also wearing a regular jersey.

Will he return to the game tonight? The question remains, even if it's still doubtful.

But if he were to return to the game, the question to ask would be: who would give up their spot for the right-hander in the lineup of a team that isn't facing elimination?

We assume that playing with seven defensemen isn't an option.

Arber Xhekaj, who's playing great hockey? Jayden Struble, who's a perfect third-pair defenseman? Alexandre Carrier, who's finding his footing? Kaiden Guhle, a reliable presence?

There's no easy solution, if Dobson can actually return.

Details to follow…


In a nutshell

– 34 teams in the NHL?

– Phew.

– CDM: Connor Bedard won't be going.

– Indeed.

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