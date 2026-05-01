Playoffs in Brief: Connor McDavid Takes a Swipe at His Bosses After the Oilers’ Elimination

Last night, two teams had the chance to eliminate their opponents.

The Wild and the Ducks had a chance to pull off an upset.

Here are the results and highlights:

The @mnwild and @AnaheimDucks each scored five goals at home to win their series 4-2 and advance to the Second Round of the 2026 #StanleyCup Playoffs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/W5sQIz1GDq pic.twitter.com/a5zwJNGaxW — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 1, 2026

1. “When you're an average team with high expectations, you're bound to be disappointed”

The Oilers were on the brink last night and had to win.

But the Ducks were too strong throughout the series. They won Game 6 by a score of 5-2.

Anaheim will now face the winner of the Mammoth-Knights series in the second round.

It's a disappointment for the Oilers, who were an average team all season long. After the game, Connor McDavid took a jab at his team's front office, saying the team was average but had high expectations. In that case, you're bound to be disappointed.

“We were an average team all year. When you're an average team with high expectations, you're going to be disappointed.” Connor McDavid speaks with the media following the end of the Oilers' season pic.twitter.com/e4XcMmwRzu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 1, 2026

Leon Draisaitl was also clear.

He said that he and his team just weren't good enough.

“Just not good enough.” Leon Draisaitl speaks with the media after the Oilers' Game 6 loss in the #StanleyCup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/wvaahJ2wkU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 1, 2026

To quickly summarize the game, Edmonton regained hope by cutting the deficit to one goal.

But Anaheim regained a two-goal lead late in the first period.

The Ducks regain a two-goal lead pic.twitter.com/hqTqYkp4dC — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 1, 2026

And late in the second period, Troy Terry sealed the game by giving his team a three-goal lead.

Troy Terry scores a fourth goal for the @AnaheimDucks at the very end of the second period, and the @EdmontonOilers are in trouble! pic.twitter.com/0OwPAqDH35 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 1, 2026

With the elimination of the Oilers and the Sens, there is now only one Canadian team left in the playoffs: the Habs, who could advance to the next round as early as tonight.

2. The Wild Upset the Stars

The Wild could pull off a minor upset by beating the Stars in six games.

And thanks to a 4-2 victory, they did exactly that.

Quinn Hughes, who has been outstanding since the start of the playoffs, wasted no time in opening the scoring.

What a shot!

QUINN HUGHES' FIRST GOAL OF THE PLAYOFFS IS A BIG ONE pic.twitter.com/HuFRreXTJN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2026

Mikko Rantanen then got injured, and the Stars held their breath.

Fortunately, he returned in the second period and even picked up an assist on Wyatt Johnston's tying goal.

Tic-tac-toe, and Wyatt Johnston ties the game pic.twitter.com/LYTC5V5iqq — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 1, 2026

Late in the second period, Mavrik Bourque capitalized on a minor mix-up by Jasper Wallstedt to give the Stars their first lead.

MAD SCRAMBLE, BOURQUE FINDS THE PUCK DALLAS GOES UP 1 pic.twitter.com/tFRqcJtkxr — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 1, 2026

But Vladimir Tarasenko tied the game just seconds later.

His 50th career playoff goal.

Tarasenko strikes back immediately! pic.twitter.com/9kTxQHsdKf — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 1, 2026

Hughes came back strong.

He scored the game-winner in the third period.

QUINN HUGHES BANKS IT IN OFF THE DALLAS DEFENDER AND THE WILD LEAD AGAIN WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/VVg6DTtPuz — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 1, 2026

Minnesota will now face the Avalanche in the next round. The current playoff format is really not ideal for the three powerhouses in the Central Division.

Too bad for Dallas, which had a 112-point regular season.

Overtime

– What a mistake!

Marcus Foligno might have gifted Jake Oettinger a save on this one (via @NHL_On_TNT) pic.twitter.com/6I25rOrrli — BarDown (@BarDown) May 1, 2026

– The playoff bracket. The Hurricanes-Flyers series will begin on Saturday, even though the first round might not be over yet.

– Hughes and three Ducks players are leading the charge.

– The first round could wrap up as early as today.