Mets: Manager Carlos Mendoza Receives a Vote of Confidence

After seeing Alex Cora and Rob Thomson lose their jobs in Boston and Philadelphia, all eyes were on Carlos Mendoza with the New York Mets.

Will David Stearns, who was patient with Craig Counsell during his years with the Brewers, take action? Did he try his hand with Alex Cora, without success?

The Mets' president spoke to the media and said he had no intention of changing managers. He sees Mendoza as the solution and believes the blame for the poor start to the season should be shared across the organization.

Mets beat reporter Anthony DiComo addressed the issue.

Carlos Mendoza is going to remain the Mets' manager, per @AnthonyDiComo “In the eyes of team decision-makers, the blame should be spread throughout the organization, from baseball operations to the clubhouse… Club officials do not place the responsibility for that on… pic.twitter.com/Flg2zi6f0x — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 1, 2026

Of course, an executive who makes such statements could be lying. We call that the kiss of death… and we know that no one is ruling out the possibility of Mendoza being fired in the near future.

And what about Stearns?

According to DiComo's report, the club president has reportedly received some assurance from owner Steve Cohen that his position is not in jeopardy at this time.

I don't buy that.

Steve Cohen has given David Stearns “at least some assurances” that his job is safe, per @AnthonyDiComo: “Mets officials believe in the roster they have constructed and the process that led them to this point, even as success has not followed.” pic.twitter.com/oVc6UV0l4h — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 1, 2026

In any case, when an organization finds itself in a position where it has to justify the jobs of its top executives, things are going badly. And who knows if Papa Cohen might not get fed up sooner than we think.

Stay tuned for updates.

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