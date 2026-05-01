Martin Brodeur Steps Down from the Sherbrooke Phoenix

Former Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur has never really left hockey.

Now serving as vice president for the New Jersey organization, Brodeur remains firmly rooted in the world of sports, as well as in the business world.

And indeed, his name has recently been mentioned in connection with the QMJHL.

According to available reports (La Tribune), Brodeur has reportedly shown some interest in the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

A project that, on paper, had plenty to pique curiosity: a growing team, a solid fan base, and a steadily rising value. The team's estimated value, according to some sources, is $12.5 million…

But in the end, the former goaltender decided to step away from the deal. Why? It comes down to numbers… and terms.

Guillaume Latendresse is getting closer to the Phoenix, Martin Brodeur is moving away. #QMJHLhttps://t.co/gDKTGePrpB pic.twitter.com/WZtHgZcgiB — Jérôme Gaudreau (@JeromeGaudreau) May 1, 2026

What you need to know is that Martin Brodeur would like to establish a junior club in the United States. The idea fits perfectly with his current situation, as he has been based in New Jersey for many years and knows the American market like the back of his hand.

We're talking about a legend in the New Jersey area as well…

That said, with hockey's growing popularity in the States, such a project could represent a golden opportunity to do something big.

Brodeur could thus play a key role in developing young American talent… while helping to expand junior hockey outside of Canada. It could really be an interesting idea.

Note that in the article above, written by Jérôme Gaudreau, we read that an interesting connection seems to be forming between the Sherbrooke Phoenix and Guillaume Latendresse.

He was spotted several times in the club's arena at the end of the QMJHL season, and perhaps for good reason…

The former Montreal Canadiens player was spotted in the press box at the Palais des sports during a Phoenix game late in the season. Not just once. The owner of the Saint-Hyacinthe Battalion in the North American Hockey League was seen wandering around the Palais during several games. – Jérôme Gaudreau

To be continued, then…

In a nutshell

– Go for it!

WE LOVE IT

WE LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/XeUJxp6Qr9 — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) May 1, 2026

– Oh…

According to Tourigny, there will be some game-time decisions tonight. Hayton & McBain are two of those. Hayton is managing pain while McBain is close but they aren't quite sure yet.#TusksUp #ForgedInGold — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) May 1, 2026

– Obviously.