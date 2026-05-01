Makai Lemon gets the green light from Nick Foles

Makai Lemon's debut with the Philadelphia Eagles is steeped in symbolism.

The rookie wide receiver chose to wear number 9, a number steeped in history within the organization, with Nick Foles' direct approval.

That number hadn't been assigned since Foles's memorable stint as the hero of Super Bowl LII, where he led the Eagles to their first championship victory. The mere fact that Lemon is the first player to wear it since then speaks to the symbolic significance of this decision.

Before making his choice official, Lemon took care to reach out to Foles. This gesture demonstrates respect for the legacy left by the former quarterback.

Receiving Foles' blessing is no small matter: it lends a special legitimacy to this number, often associated with a historic moment for the franchise. For Lemon, it's not just a number, but a responsibility.

Wearing such an iconic number can pose an additional challenge for a rookie. The expectations, even if unspoken, are very real in a market as passionate as Philadelphia.

However, this decision can also be seen as a sign of confidence—both on the part of the player and the organization. Lemon seems ready to embrace this pressure and write his own story, without trying to imitate Foles's.

In a context where rookies often try to establish an identity from the very start, this choice could quickly become a defining moment of his arrival in the National Football League.

One thing is certain: all eyes will be on Makai Lemon when he steps onto the field wearing this number steeped in history.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.