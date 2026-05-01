Jakub Dobes: the worst goalie among the remaining Eastern Conference teams, according to Henrik Lundqvist

Jakub Dobes has been on a hot streak in goal for the Habs so far. The rookie goaltender has won three of his five starts, posting a 2.49 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

While not a true wall, he's holding his own against Andrei Vasilevskiy and consistently making big saves that give his team a chance to win.

And in fact, these performances are reminiscent of the goalie's end-of-season form. Dobes has become dominant over the past two months, to the point where he has undeniably become the Habs' #1 goalie.

That said, there is still someone who clearly has some lingering doubts about the Czech. Henrik Lundqvist, in a TV segment for TNT, ranked the starting goalies among the teams still in the running in the East.

And out of the seven goalies (the Penguins have since been eliminated), Dobes ranks… seventh and last.

Henrik Lundqvist ranks Jakub Dobes as the worst goalie in the Eastern Conference playoffs. He ranks Andrei Vasilevskiy as the best one. https://t.co/uXdSp2kXmq — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 1, 2026

It's worth noting, however, that Lundqvist adds a slight caveat: after the top three, the other four goalies are very close in ability. He therefore places Dobes in a group consisting of Alex Lyon, Arturs Silovs, and Dan Vladar… and he ranks Dobes last in that group.

And if we look back at the top three, we see that the one Dobes has been going toe-to-toe with since the start of the series, Andrei Vasilevskiy, is ranked first. Even though, in reality, Dobes has better stats than the Lightning goaltender since the start of the series.

In the playoffs: Dobes, GAA 2.49, S% .903

Vasilevskiy, GAA 2.68, S% .880 Just Sayin'. GHG. — I.A. McKenny (@iamckenny) May 1, 2026

It's understandable that Vasilevskiy, who has an impressive track record and is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy this year, is still ahead of Dobes. But in reality, it's still pretty strange to see that the two goalies from the Canadiens-Lightning series are at the top and bottom of this ranking… and that the better of the two since the start of the series is the one at the bottom.

It's up to Dobes to silence those who still doubt him, then.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

After Yvan Cournoyer and Serge Savard, the last two captains to win the Stanley Cup, Bob Gainey (1986) and Guy Carbonneau (1993) would have been logical choices to carry the torch tonight. The #CH turned to another player. You'll see! — Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) May 1, 2026

– Imagine if he'd played the whole series, hehe.

Is it really Gally if his face doesn't look like this? Is it really Gally if his face doesn't look like this?#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/9OjTwVlNSP — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 1, 2026

– The Sabres and the Bruins each have a scout at the Bell Centre tonight. Makes sense.

Buffalo and Boston will no doubt be paying close attention to this one… #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VwTQwo7eB8 — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) May 1, 2026

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman: I have two predictions about the Wild; Quinn Hughes signs a three-year extension; my second prediction is…Vancouver makes a big push for Michael McCarron – 32 Thoughts (5/1) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 1, 2026

– Phew.