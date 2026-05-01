“He’s a total asshole” – Gilbert Delorme on Nikita Kucherov

Nikita Kucherov isn't doing enough for the Lightning right now.

If the Florida team is on the brink of elimination, it's largely because the star forward has scored just one goal in five games since the start of the series.

In fact, since the start of the series, he's mostly been known as the guy who does things like this:

Nikita Kucherov takes a chop at Zach Bolduc's leg pic.twitter.com/RTklK9dFKE — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) April 30, 2026

Because not only does he fail to make a difference when he needs to, but his attitude is also causing a stir—both on the ice and off it, once the games are over.

For example, the fact that the Russian has spoken to the media only once since the start of the series only adds fuel to the fire.

Kucherov, who is also known for criticizing Canadiens fans in 2021 after the Stanley Cup Final, was the target of a rant by Gilbert Delorme this morning.

On BPM Sports, the former Canadiens player called Kucherov a total asshole.

Gilbert had a lot to say about Kucherov early this morning pic.twitter.com/rQsVvBlnZK — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 1, 2026

His “I don't give a damn” attitude on and off the ice doesn't sit well with Gilbert, who always respected the game when he was an active player.

And that's still the case today.

The radio host doesn't like the fact that Kucherov's nationality gives him a free pass for his attitude, especially when it comes to avoiding talking to the media after a game.

If the Lightning get knocked out in the first round again this year (it would be the fourth time in a row), changes will have to be made. Would the Russian be part of the internal discussions?

Nikita Kucherov has a “shitty” attitude pic.twitter.com/RUVZq13EAk — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 30, 2026

In a nutshell

– Yeah…

All-time great forwards and how many Stanley Cups they won in their 20s: 5x • Guy Lafleur

5x • Mark Messier

4x • Gordie Howe

4x • Mike Bossy

4x • Wayne Gretzky

3x • Sidney Crosby

3x • Patrick Kane

2x • Mario Lemieux

2x • Jaromir Jagr

2x • Peter Forsberg 2x • Pavel… pic.twitter.com/nyFPWukHJ6 — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) May 1, 2026

– Read this.

New, for @TheAthletic with @seangentille: The Oilers, and Connor McDavid, wasted another year of contention. What went wrong? What's next?https://t.co/FQhlHNz4Cdhttps://t.co/FQhlHNz4Cd — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 1, 2026

– Interesting.