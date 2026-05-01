Expansion: Vancouver Shouldn’t Overshadow Montreal

In recent days, talk of a potential expansion to Vancouver has been making the rounds.

After all, with Mayor Ken Sim publicly stating that he wanted his city to be part of a potential expansion process, it has caught the attention of many people.

Who's in the mix? The Blue Jays.

Obviously, nothing is set in stone yet, but the Blue Jays have officially stated that they would support the arrival of a team in Vancouver. And this is despite the fact that it's on Canadian soil—which benefits the Toronto club—and that they already have a minor league team there.

There's growing interest in bringing major-league baseball to Vancouver — yet significant questions must be answered before the possibility shifts from hope to something more tangible. (@bnicholsonsmith)

https://t.co/XveGhwBRvI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2026

Does that mean it's a reality? Who knows. After all, we're talking about the same club that says it's in favor of bringing back the Expos, but didn't exactly go out of its way to save them in the 2000s.

It's a bit like when the Montreal Canadiens say they'd welcome the return of the Quebec Nordiques: you wonder how much truth there really is to it.

But in any case, one thing is certain: seeing a Canadian city rally like this to get a team is making waves. Whether these efforts lead to anything or not, Vancouver isn't going unnoticed.

And Ashkan Karbasfrooshan, who has been campaigning for the return of the Expos for months, doesn't want Montreal to be forgotten in the process.

Thank you for supporting the return of the @Montreal_Expos while we're at it,https://t.co/l3W4aFPYGy — Ashkan Karbasfrooshan (@ashkan) May 1, 2026

The businessman, who aims to lead a project to bring baseball back to Montreal, recently wrote an open letter to Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada, urging her to provide more support for efforts to bring the Expos back.

For months, he has been active on X to raise awareness for his project.

Mr. Karbasfrooshan is certainly sparing no effort in the public eye to ensure Montreal isn't forgotten. It remains to be seen whether this will work when MLB opens its expansion process.

But for that, he'll need support from influential people.

Trust me, if the mayor holds a press conference like in Vancouver, we'll be the first ones there. A mayor's public support carries a lot of weight. — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) April 29, 2026

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