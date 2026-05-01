Evgeni Malkin may leave Pittsburgh

Raphael Simard
Evgeni Malkin may leave Pittsburgh
Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins surprised a lot of people in 2025–2026.

No one expected them to make the playoffs, let alone finish second in the Atlantic Division. But the magic faded pretty quickly.

Dan Muse's team, a Jack Adams Award finalist, was eliminated in six games by their archrivals from Philadelphia.

Now, the real questions will start to be asked.

What about the future of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, among others? Crosby is still under contract, and given Pittsburgh's last season, I'd be surprised if Kyle Dubas traded him.

As for Malkin, he's a free agent. And his desire is clear: he wants to keep playing, whether in Pittsburgh or elsewhere. He's not thinking about the KHL.

He's aware that his GM has big decisions to make, and he also understands that his time in Pittsburgh could be coming to an end.

If not for Pittsburgh, I hope it will be for another team. – Evgeni Malkin

Crosby would like to keep playing with Geno, though. Obviously.

Kevin Hayes, Noel Acciari, Anthony Mantha, Connor Dewar, and Connor Clifton will also be UFAs.

So, a big summer is in store in Pennsylvania.


In a nutshell

– What a game!

– A great visit.

– Note this.

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