Evgeni Malkin may leave Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins surprised a lot of people in 2025–2026.

No one expected them to make the playoffs, let alone finish second in the Atlantic Division. But the magic faded pretty quickly.

Dan Muse's team, a Jack Adams Award finalist, was eliminated in six games by their archrivals from Philadelphia.

THE FLYERS ARE MOVING ON Cam York buries the game-winner in Game 6 to eliminate the Penguins pic.twitter.com/lys1uhM3iu — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2026

Now, the real questions will start to be asked.

What about the future of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, among others? Crosby is still under contract, and given Pittsburgh's last season, I'd be surprised if Kyle Dubas traded him.

As for Malkin, he's a free agent. And his desire is clear: he wants to keep playing, whether in Pittsburgh or elsewhere. He's not thinking about the KHL.

Malkin ready to play elsewhere in the NHLhttps://t.co/fow76Po2fT — RDS (@RDSca) May 1, 2026

He's aware that his GM has big decisions to make, and he also understands that his time in Pittsburgh could be coming to an end.

If not for Pittsburgh, I hope it will be for another team. – Evgeni Malkin

Crosby would like to keep playing with Geno, though. Obviously.

“I'd love to keep playing with him… For as long as he's played here, he's been a part of setting the standard.” Sidney Crosby on Evgeni Malkin's future. pic.twitter.com/AuqvFx1fr2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 1, 2026

Kevin Hayes, Noel Acciari, Anthony Mantha, Connor Dewar, and Connor Clifton will also be UFAs.

So, a big summer is in store in Pennsylvania.

In a nutshell

– What a game!

– A great visit.

Matthew Knies is in the house for Game 6 pic.twitter.com/3MsSE7Mtq0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 2, 2026

– Note this.