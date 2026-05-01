Don Mattingly’s Phillies are on a roll

Yesterday, the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies faced off twice. The Phillies needed to come away with wins if they wanted to stay in the playoff race.

And that's exactly what they did, winning both games.

In fact, the team led by Don Mattingly, who has been the interim manager for the past three days, won both games on walk-off hits. This is the first time since 2004 that an MLB team has won two games on the same day via walk-off hits.

It's pretty crazy when you think about it.

The @Phillies are the first team since 2004 to win both games of a doubleheader via walk-off pic.twitter.com/xAzqBzlH0r — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2026

After losing 11 of their last 12 games under Rob Thomson, the Phillies swept their three-game series against the Giants under Don Mattingly.

The team is still low in the standings (six games out of the playoffs and just ahead of the Mets in the National League), but at least the managerial change seems to have fired up the troops.

In their last three games, the Pennsylvania club has scored 16 runs. We know the team has a strong offense, but they hadn't been able to score runs on a regular basis in recent weeks.

Now it remains to be seen if this momentum will last. After all, it's all well and good to enjoy the boost from a managerial change, but the novelty won't last forever…

PMLB

Ahh, the Mets…

The Mets wasted Freddy Peralta's second six-inning outing of the season https://t.co/HmbJaRfhBU pic.twitter.com/bVxLFmcBzo — SNY (@SNYtv) May 1, 2026

The Mets need to do a better job of addressing the Carlos Mendoza situation. Either he's the manager for the rest of the season, or he's not. Why let this drag on? Five things we've learned about the last-place Mets, who have the worst record in baseball: https://t.co/GRDZmk9GzV — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) May 1, 2026

Carlos Rodón did well in Double-A.

Carlos Rodón strikes out eight in his rehab start with Double-A Somerset https://t.co/82zt3etK9V pic.twitter.com/qw8fos0lwA — SNY (@SNYtv) May 1, 2026

Blue Jays lose.

Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers homer in a @Twins win! pic.twitter.com/xi3t0N9Jv3 — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2026

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