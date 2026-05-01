Don Mattingly’s Phillies are on a roll

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Don Mattingly’s Phillies are on a roll
Credit: MLB.com

Yesterday, the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies faced off twice. The Phillies needed to come away with wins if they wanted to stay in the playoff race.

And that's exactly what they did, winning both games.

In fact, the team led by Don Mattingly, who has been the interim manager for the past three days, won both games on walk-off hits. This is the first time since 2004 that an MLB team has won two games on the same day via walk-off hits.

It's pretty crazy when you think about it.

After losing 11 of their last 12 games under Rob Thomson, the Phillies swept their three-game series against the Giants under Don Mattingly.

The team is still low in the standings (six games out of the playoffs and just ahead of the Mets in the National League), but at least the managerial change seems to have fired up the troops.

In their last three games, the Pennsylvania club has scored 16 runs. We know the team has a strong offense, but they hadn't been able to score runs on a regular basis in recent weeks.

Now it remains to be seen if this momentum will last. After all, it's all well and good to enjoy the boost from a managerial change, but the novelty won't last forever…

PMLB
  • Ahh, the Mets…
  • Carlos Rodón did well in Double-A.
  • Blue Jays lose.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!