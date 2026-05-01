“Cole Caufield is a problem”

Cole Caufield is having a… quiet playoff run.

Is he injured? That theory was floated earlier this week. The small forward has just one goal to his credit since the start of the playoffs and has managed only seven shots in five games.

That's not enough.

In Game 5, Caufield played just over three minutes in the third period. He finished the game with 13:13 of ice time and was also one of the forwards least utilized by Martin St-Louis.

That doesn't mean #13 isn't good—we're on the same page there. But it does mean one thing: the guy needs to step up, and that's the message his coach sent him in the last game.

Because right now, Caufield is a problem in a way when you look at his impact on the team. Anthony Martineau talked about this during a segment on QUB Radio, saying that Caufield is a problem because he's not playing up to his potential:

But I want to take it a step further…

Caufield is a problem because he's not playing like himself, but he's also a problem because he's really not helping his team right now.

He's no longer able to fade into the background in the opponent's zone because the play is tighter in the playoffs. He stands out less on the ice because the physical level has gone up a notch… and on top of all that, he's coming off a 51-goal season.

Of course, the Lightning will do everything they can to prevent him from getting chances…

But anyway. It's up to Cole to take matters into his own hands and turn the tide so he can help the Canadiens advance to the next round of the playoffs. Because the Montreal team will need him if they want to go far in the playoffs this year.

And even if Caufield knows this… he needs to truly understand it.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

Crosby said it's a year-to-year thing when it comes to how much longer he'll play. And he said he feels good right now and is generally pleased with how the season went. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) May 1, 2026

– Heads up:

A call you won't want to miss! With a jackpot already exceeding $1,200,000, you could be the lucky winner of the first-round 50/50 draw and receive a call from David Savard with the big news! → https://t.co/PNMyMJgH76 pic.twitter.com/FR1a6lZXmf — Canadiens Children's Foundation (@CHCFondation) May 1, 2026

– I like that.

When the Habs lead a series 3-2, they have a 7-1 record in Game 6 at home pic.twitter.com/eo0MzNg646 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 1, 2026

– That makes for a good story.