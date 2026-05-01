A new job for Russell Wilson?

Quarterback Russell Wilson may soon be turning a major page in his career… without necessarily stepping out of the spotlight.

According to multiple reports, the NFL veteran is currently in talks with CBS Sports to join the pregame show The NFL Today starting in the 2026 season.

This potential move into media wouldn't be a total surprise. Wilson already made a notable appearance on the show last year, in what strongly resembled an informal audition. With Matt Ryan's departure to an administrative role with the Atlanta Falcons, a spot has opened up—and CBS seems intent on bringing in a high-profile name to fill the void.

Russell Wilson's profile aligns well with the expectations for a TV analyst: experience, name recognition, and on-screen presence. A Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks and a ten-time Pro Bowl selection, he boasts an impressive track record.

However, the latter part of his NFL career has been more complicated. After a difficult stint with the Denver Broncos, followed by more limited roles with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, the idea of a transition to the media seems like a logical next step.

CBS isn't the only option on the table, however. The network is also said to have approached Luke Kuechly, an iconic figure with the Carolina Panthers who has already proven himself in the field of football analysis.

However, one major challenge remains for Wilson: public perception. Over the years, some observers have criticized him for a communication style that is sometimes too controlled, even unnatural. In a media role, where authenticity is often crucial, he will need to demonstrate an ability to deliver spontaneous and sincere analysis, beyond well-rehearsed talking points.

If negotiations are successful, this career shift could offer Wilson a second career that is just as high-profile, but in a different arena. One thing is certain: whether on the field or in front of the camera, his journey will continue to be closely scrutinized.

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