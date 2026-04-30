When Jeff Gorton wants to show off his French at Tim Hortons

Jeff Gorton probably isn't focusing on his French classes right now.

He has to devote 100% of his energy to the Habs, who are in a tight battle with the Lightning in the first round.

His team leads 3-2 and could advance to the next round as early as tomorrow, in front of their fans.

Despite everything, he took the time to chat with Allan Walsh on his Agent Provocateur podcast.

He talks about his relationship with Kent Hughes, among other things, but also about his French. He said he understands the language much better than he did five years ago, but that he still struggles with questions beyond “how are you?”

He recounts on the podcast that when he goes to Tim Hortons, he shows off his French by saying, “I'll have a coffee,” among other things.

The employee then asks him to come up to the counter, and he doesn't understand a word. Hughes has to bail him out sometimes and translate into English.

Say what you will, but at least he's trying.

In a nutshell

– That's clear.

NHL Network's Mike Rupp: “I hate to say it, but I will: Jakub Dobes is outplaying Andrei Vasilevskiy in this (Habs vs. Lightning) series.” Not sure why he “hates” to admit this https://t.co/eUFCJcxDN9 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 1, 2026

– Probably not.

– Ouch.

Things aren't looking good at all for Joel Eriksson Ek pic.twitter.com/iaDT4ieR46 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 1, 2026

– Wow. The Knicks won and are moving on to the next round.