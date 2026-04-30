Tom Wilson’s unexpected praise for Josh Anderson

Josh Anderson is the perfect fit for the playoffs.

And so far, even though he isn't the Habs' leading scorer, he's been valuable with his physical play and his ability to disrupt the opposition.

In fact, he'll do anything for his team.

“Playoff Josh” is having a blast playing a style of hockey that suits him perfectly Text by @GLepageLNH https://t.co/dZzmUEAN8B pic.twitter.com/wN2WysNkS3 — NHL (@NHL_FR) April 30, 2026

Andy is turning heads in these playoffs.

As seen in an article by Eric Engels (Sportsnet), Ben Chiarot had nothing but praise for him, as did his longtime rival Tom Wilson.

Spoke with Tom Wilson, who said he has nothing but respect for longtime rival Josh Anderson.

“Every player knows the opponents who will show up, compete, and leave it all out there,” said Wilson. “For me, Josh has always been one of those guys for his team.” Much more https://t.co/q9qOiDOLAZ — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 30, 2026

The Capitals forward said that Andy is always there when it counts and will do whatever it takes to help his team win. That's what he wrote to Eric Engels yesterday. And if there's anyone who knows No. 17's game, it's Wilson.

The two forwards have played together since their OHL days, and their rivalry has carried over into the NHL. In fact, it's even spilled over onto the Capitals' bench. Remember that epic battle during the Canadiens' last playoff run?

Chiarot also spoke with Engels (Sportsnet) and compared his former teammate to the Wilsons, Adam Lowry, and Brady Tkachuk, among others.

In addition to being a good teammate, Anderson is described by the Wings defenseman as being at the top of the NHL in the size/speed category.

Quick Q&A

– Indeed.

Huge game in Tampa | “Nick Suzuki acted like a true captain” – Dany Dubé https://t.co/TqhKdpK9PV — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) April 30, 2026

– Worth noting.

Did you know that Martin St-Louis makes the sign of the cross before every Habs game? It seems to have brought him luck yesterday!#hockey #Canadiens pic.twitter.com/Tn7fHzv4SO — Québec FIER (@QuebecFier) April 30, 2026

– Things aren't looking good for Nikita Kucherov. [TVAS]

– Oh really?

VIDEO | Kaiden Guhle may change his summer training regimen to avoid injuries in future seasons, according to his agent: https://t.co/W0xNbjZ2AP — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 1, 2026

– Really.