Tom Wilson’s unexpected praise for Josh Anderson

Raphael Simard
Tom Wilson’s unexpected praise for Josh Anderson
Credit: YouTube

Josh Anderson is the perfect fit for the playoffs.

And so far, even though he isn't the Habs' leading scorer, he's been valuable with his physical play and his ability to disrupt the opposition.

In fact, he'll do anything for his team.

Andy is turning heads in these playoffs.

As seen in an article by Eric Engels (Sportsnet), Ben Chiarot had nothing but praise for him, as did his longtime rival Tom Wilson.

The Capitals forward said that Andy is always there when it counts and will do whatever it takes to help his team win. That's what he wrote to Eric Engels yesterday. And if there's anyone who knows No. 17's game, it's Wilson.

The two forwards have played together since their OHL days, and their rivalry has carried over into the NHL. In fact, it's even spilled over onto the Capitals' bench. Remember that epic battle during the Canadiens' last playoff run?

Chiarot also spoke with Engels (Sportsnet) and compared his former teammate to the Wilsons, Adam Lowry, and Brady Tkachuk, among others.

In addition to being a good teammate, Anderson is described by the Wings defenseman as being at the top of the NHL in the size/speed category.


Quick Q&A

– Indeed.

– Worth noting.

– Things aren't looking good for Nikita Kucherov. [TVAS]

– Oh really?

– Really.

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