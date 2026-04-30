The Alouettes make two additions to their offense

The general manager of the Montreal Alouettes continues to fine-tune his roster ahead of the upcoming CFL season.

The Montreal organization confirmed Thursday that it has signed two promising American prospects to two-year contracts: versatile offensive lineman Jakai Moore and tight end Oscar Cardenas.

Jakai Moore arrives in the city with an impressive resume earned in the prestigious SEC conference. During his five-year stint with the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, Moore demonstrated rare versatility by playing all four offensive line positions—tackle and guard, on both the left and right sides. After 28 starts in the NCAA and a final season with the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2025–2026, the 25-year-old will provide crucial depth to the Sparrows' quarterback protection.

Oscar Cardenas: An Additional Passing Threat for Montreal

For his part, Oscar Cardenas arrives with a reputation as a reliable and robust tight end. Having spent six seasons with the UTSA (University of Texas at San Antonio) Roadrunners, he accumulated over 1,100 receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns in 65 games. His size and sure hands even caught the attention of the NFL, where he briefly played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025.

These two signings confirm the Alouettes' strategy of targeting mature players from high-caliber college programs who can quickly adapt to the demands of Canadian professional football. The addition of Cardenas, in particular, provides a new, reliable option for the passing game, while Moore stabilizes an ever-evolving offensive line. Fans will have the opportunity to see these new recruits in action as soon as training camp opens.

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