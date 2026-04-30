The Alouettes have passed over this quarterback, and it’s a total surprise

The Canadian Football League Draft was an emotional experience for Éloa Latendresse-Régimbald .

After a long wait, the McGill Redbirds quarterback finally heard his name called in the seventh round, 58th overall, selected by the Edmonton Elks.

This conclusion put an end to a day marked by uncertainty, as several of his teammates had already been drafted. Despite his growing impatience, he says he never doubted his chances.

“I kept my hand on my phone because I was convinced my turn was coming,” he said, noting the many exchanges he'd had with the Alberta organization throughout the process.

This late selection is nonetheless significant, opening the door to a professional opportunity in the Canadian Football League.

For Latendresse-Régimbald, the adventure with Edmonton is part of a development plan. Although he played quarterback in college, the Elks plan to convert him to a wide receiver, a strategic move aimed at maximizing his potential.

Aware that this transition will take time, the player is open to all options, including a stint on the practice squad. His goal remains clear: to establish himself permanently in the league.

“I hope there won't be a return flight,” he said with a smile, illustrating both his ambition and his determination to seize this opportunity.

This career shift is reminiscent of similar journeys in Canadian football, where some quarterbacks have successfully reinvented themselves in a different position.

His integration in Edmonton will be made easier by the presence of a familiar face. Latendresse-Régimbald will be reunited with his friend Domenico Piazza, who is already with the organization after being drafted last year.

This connection could play an important role in his adjustment to a new professional environment, which is often demanding for rookies.

Furthermore, the Quebec native has already gotten a taste of the professional level during a stint with the Montreal Alouettes as part of a program for young quarterbacks. That experience gave him a better understanding of the league's expectations.

Compared to other Quebec prospects like Jonathan Sénécal, whose journey ended after training camp, Latendresse-Régimbald is aware of the challenges ahead.

But he approaches this new phase with clarity: his development will take place in Edmonton, not through a return to the RSEQ college circuit.

In a context where every opportunity is precious, he knows that his future will depend on his ability to adapt quickly. One thing is certain: this late-round selection could well mark the beginning of an unexpected journey.

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