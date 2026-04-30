Reinforcements (paid for by the Lightning) to make some noise tomorrow night at the Bell Centre

Tomorrow night at the Bell Centre, the crowd will be loud.

Canadiens fans will rally behind the team as it tries to secure a spot in the second round of the National Hockey League playoffs.

Ticket prices are astronomical for Game 6 of the series between the two teams, but we'll still be in for a good show.

That said, we might not hear much from the Lightning fans, who will also be there to cheer on their team. But to change that, the Tampa Bay organization has decided to pay for tickets (and travel) for several of its employees so they can make some noise at the Bell Centre.

We'll hold the fort for Bolts Nation – Katie McMahon, Community Relations and Social Impact Coordinator for the Lightning

I tend to think it won't make much of a difference, but hey…

The Tampa Bay Lightning are sending some reinforcements to the Bell Centre for Game 6. Multiple #GoBolts employees received all-expenses-paid trips to Montreal to support the team they work for. “We're going to hold down the fort for Bolts Nation.”https://t.co/FRRqaSOOBn — Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) April 30, 2026

But in all this, we still have to commend the Lightning's initiative.

They weren't obligated to offer this to their employees, but they did it anyway. It's a nice gesture on the part of the organization… because the club's employees are really going to be able to enjoy it.

On the other hand, I wonder if the Lightning is doing this knowing that home-ice advantage doesn't make a difference.

The team has a 1-10 record when they bring out their white towels for the fans…

The unlucky white towels pic.twitter.com/Tx97JgPj0Z — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 30, 2026

We'll see, then, if it's the Lightning fans and staff who'll be the loudest… or if the Canadiens will come out on top.

But seriously, if I had to bet, I'd put my money on the Habs fans… hehe.

In a nutshell

– Note:`

It's playoff fever in France too! Don't miss our interview with the Canadiens' French-language play-by-play announcer, Jean-Charles Sabattier, starting at 9:30 p.m. on RDS pic.twitter.com/Xi0OwYlBai — L'Antichambre (@Antichambre) April 30, 2026

– Insane.

Bryson just drove his ball 500+ yards on a racetrack like it was nothing! How far would you hit this? pic.twitter.com/G67mrK1RY6 — Crushers GC (@Crushers_GC) April 30, 2026

– The Flyers are dangerous.

After eliminating Pittsburgh, the @NHLFlyers are happy to have a clean slate in the Second Round! #StanleyCup Read more on how the Flyers are approaching their Second Round series https://t.co/qRntfiThl3 — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) April 30, 2026

– Enjoy the read.