Mathieu Olivier is turning his back on Canada: he will play for the U.S.

Mathieu Olivier's decision is sure to cause a stir… and not just a little one.

The Blue Jackets player, who was born in the United States but grew up in Quebec, has decided to represent the U.S. at the upcoming Ice Hockey World Championship.

And naturally, that raises an interesting question. Does this choice say a lot about his chances—or rather, his slim chances—of making Team Canada?

Because let's be honest: breaking into the Canadian lineup is never really easy. The depth is ridiculous every year, and even established NHL players find themselves left out.

Canada is that good.

That said, a player with a profile like Olivier's—known more for his physical play than his offensive production—can quickly fall into the blind spot of the decision-makers.

Choosing the United States, then, might also mean choosing a wider-open door to getting ice time…

#CBJ

Jet Greaves and Denton Mateychuk will play for Canada at next month's World Championship.

Mathieu Olivier will play for the USA; there could still be more.

Meanwhile, Elvis Merzlikins has told Latvia he will not be available for personal reasons.https://t.co/jYtNEvjPYa — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 27, 2026

Mathieu Olivier is fully entitled to represent the United States because he was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, while his father was playing for the Mississippi Sea Wolves in the ECHL. And since he has never played at the international level, he had a choice to make between Canada and the United States.

But still: the symbolism is powerful, especially given what's happened between the two countries in recent months (both on the ice and off the rink).

Because we can all agree that seeing a player eligible for Team Canada decide to wear a different jersey never goes unnoticed. Especially in a market where hockey identity is deeply tied to Canada.

In the end, is it a purely strategic choice? Or simply a matter of personal preference? I get the feeling it might be a bit of both, personally…

But one thing is certain: if Mathieu Olivier has a big tournament with the Americans, the topic will generate even more buzz. And some will wonder what might have happened… if he had waited his turn with Canada.

In a nutshell

– That's funny.

Sorry Arse

Sorry Arse pic.twitter.com/tD9yGqYWsX — xy – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) April 30, 2026

– That's what it takes!

This group is something else. Read Macklin Celebrini's letter in The Players' Tribune: https://t.co/Lw15KeoPqI pic.twitter.com/3EFtol2DZO — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 30, 2026

– Yes!

– News from MLB.