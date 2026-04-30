K’Lavon Chaisson turns down $36 million from the Saints

In a world where money often rules, K'Lavon Chaisson has just proven that athletic ambition can still take precedence over a bank account.

The star linebacker, a former mainstay of the LSU Tigers, revealed that he turned down a massive offer from the New Orleans Saints. The three-year contract would have guaranteed him approximately $36 million. Yet Chaisson chose instead to sign a one-year, $11 million deal with the Washington Commanders.

This choice, which has left many perplexed, is based on a clear strategic vision. During a call with his agent, David Mulugheta, the 26-year-old expressed doubts about the Saints' offensive potential. In his view, Washington offers far better prospects for making the playoffs. Chaisson wants to play for a competitive team that will allow him to play “ahead” on the scoreboard, thereby maximizing his opportunities to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Betting on Himself: A Risky but Calculated Strategy

Behind this rejection of $36 million lies the desire to skyrocket his market value starting next year. His agent has also reminded him of the importance of this choice: although guaranteed money is reassuring, Chaisson has always built his career by relying on his own talent. Coming off an exceptional 2025 season with the New England Patriots, where he recorded 7.5 sacks and forced two fumbles, the athlete is at the top of his game.

By joining the Commanders, Chaisson hopes not only to experience the playoffs but also to turn this “test” year into a historic contract during the upcoming offseason. If Washington lives up to expectations, this temporary financial sacrifice could turn into a masterstroke. Fans in the capital are now waiting to see if this strategic flair will translate into dominant performances on the field.

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