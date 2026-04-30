Here’s why Albert Pujols isn’t the Angels’ manager

At one point, it really looked like Albert Pujols was going to land a managerial job in the majors for 2026.

Not only were the Orioles interested in him, and not only did the Padres have a strong interest in his services (he was the runner-up for the job in San Diego), but we know the Angels were also in the thick of the race.

At one point, he was possibly the only one in the running for the job with his former team.

And at some point, the Angels changed course. People wondered what had caused the Angels to change their minds regarding the former first baseman.

But now we know why Albert Pujols won't be managing the Angels in 2026.

According to Bob Nightengale (USA Today), the legendary player could have landed the job. That said, his contract demands and requests for personnel changes led the Angels to look elsewhere.

Bob Nightengale in USA Today this morning: “Albert Pujols could have been the Los Angeles Angels' manager this year, but his contract demands and request for personnel changes led the Angels to instead turn to Kurt Suzuki on a one-year contract.” — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) April 28, 2026

Instead, the Angels turned to Kurt Suzuki, a former Major League catcher. They gave him a suicidal one-year contract to lead the California team.

What a lack of respect, really.

We know that GM Perry Minasian is at the end of his contract and doesn't have much wiggle room. Pujols' demands were likely too high under the circumstances, given the GM's situation.

Things started off well for Suzuki at the helm of the Angels this season, but the ship has been taking on water for the past few weeks. We can't wait for a new GM to take over to stabilize the organization and remove the uncertainty in the dugout…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.