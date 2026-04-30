Here are all the Quebecers drafted into the CFL

The verdict was in at the Canadian Football League's (CFL) latest draft: for the second consecutive year, the Université de Montréal Carabins have established themselves as Quebec's premier talent pool.

With three of the six players selected from the RSEQ, the UdeM program has once again proven its ability to propel its athletes into the professional ranks.

Among the standouts for the Bleus, defensive back Louis-Philippe Gauthier (Toronto) and linebacker Charles-Elliot Bouliane (Winnipeg) were selected in the third round, followed by offensive lineman Alassane Diouf by Ottawa. While the total number of players coming directly from Quebec universities (6) shows a slight decline, the quality remains undeniable, with strategic selections for the Rouge et Or, the Stingers, and the Redbirds.

The Exodus Pays Off: A Record Year for Quebecers in the NCAA

Although the RSEQ contingent is smaller this year, the overall picture of talent “at home” is extremely promising. In total, 18 Quebec players were selected by various CFL franchises, a significant increase from the 14 athletes in the 2025 draft. This success is largely due to the outstanding performance of players who honed their skills in the American college circuit (NCAA).

Names like Dariel Djabome (Rutgers) and Jonathan Denis (Louisiana Tech), both first-round picks, perfectly illustrate this trend of local athletes shining on the international stage before returning home. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats were the most active, drafting four prospects from Quebec.

Nationally, the programs at Windsor and Calgary top the rankings with six players each, proving that competition is fierce from coast to coast. For Montreal football fans, the stage is set: the next generation is ready to take it to the next level.

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