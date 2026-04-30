Finally, hockey in May; Demidov hurts his contract negotiations, and Danault is more valuable than Caufield

Last night, the Canadiens managed to do what they hadn't been able to do in Games 2 and 4: protect their lead.

In Game 2 of the series, the Habs led 2–1 midway through the third period but still lost in overtime (3–2).

In Game #4, the same Habs led 2-1 late in the second period, but lost 3-3 after the Lightning scored three consecutive goals. It's easier to understand why, collectively, our hearts were racing in the third period last night. The Montrealers bent but didn't break. They allowed 17 shots on goal to the Floridians, but Jakub Dobes, Phillip Danault, Juraj Slafkovsky, Mike Matheson, Jake Evans, and the rest of the team were on high alert.

What comes to mind right away this afternoon when I think about the Canadiens–Lightning series (which could end tomorrow night at the Bell Centre, let's not forget)?

1. I don't remember ever seeing a series this close. There have been 316 minutes of hockey played over the first five games. Both teams have been tied or leading/trailing by one goal for more than 305 minutes. And neither team has ever held a three-goal lead or more.

It's worth noting that the Canadiens have led for 103 minutes since the start of the first round, while the Lightning have led for just over 27 minutes.

Time with the lead after 5 games

Canadiens: 103:19

Lightning: 27:12 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 30, 2026

In short, we're witnessing an extremely close series that's leaning slightly in the Canadiens' favor. Let's appreciate how lucky we are to have such exciting hockey on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

2. The Canadiens will be playing hockey in early May for the first time since spring 2021 (Stanley Cup Final, Canadian Division due to COVID-19). And there will be over 21,000 people at the Bell Centre in May for the first time since 2015!

Last year, the Canadiens were eliminated in just five games by the Capitals. The date of their elimination? April 30 (exactly one year ago to the day).

This year, the Canadiens are already doing better: they've won three playoff games, whereas they won only one in 2025-26. Even if the Lightning's experience allows the Floridians to win the next two games, let's be honest: the Canadiens have already made tremendous progress compared to recent seasons.

But anyway, the Canadiens will eliminate the Lightning tomorrow night… and they'll face the Sabres in the second round.

3. During the regular season, Cole Caufield averaged over 18 minutes per game on the ice. And he was finding the back of the net!

Since the start of the playoffs, Caufield has four points (including one goal), all scored on the power play. At five-on-five, it's nothing.

Martin St. Louis has started (really) coaching to win, and last night, he sent Caufield onto the ice for just 13 measly minutes. It must be said that Caufield is one of the worst players in the entire NHL in terms of plus/minus in the playoffs (2026).

Caufield doesn't produce, he's unreliable defensively, he doesn't hit… right now, Martin St-Louis is right to use him less often.

Except that if the Habs want to go a long way this spring, they'll need to be able to count on their 51-goal regular-season scorer. When people say your best players have to be better than the opponent's, they're inevitably referring to a guy like Cole Caufield.

It's up to him to get the message and step up on Friday night at the Bell Centre.

4. The Canadiens have used 19 players (and one goaltender) since the start of the series against the Lightning, and Ivan Demidov is only the 17th-highest scorer on the team. That's not normal!

Only Oliver Kapanen and Jayden Struble have fewer points than Demidov since the start of the playoffs.

Demidov also saw his ice time drop drastically last night, going from about 17 minutes per game to just over 11.

The Russian winger is brimming with talent: it's up to him to find a way to showcase it on the ice. It's up to him to learn how to play our North American style of hockey.

Like Lane Hutson last summer, Ivan Demidov will be eligible to sign a contract extension starting July 1. He'll have until mid-September to sign an eight-year deal; after that, he won't be able to commit to more than seven years with the Canadiens.

Given what Demidov is doing in the playoffs against the Lightning, I don't see the Canadiens ALREADY offering him $9 or $10 million per season for eight years.

The Demidov situation

will be interesting to follow over the summer.

5. Brendan Gallagher spent only 6:48 on the ice last night, but he managed to score the game's first goal and deliver three hits

. He also picked up a few bruises on his face, clearly bringing a much-needed dose of energy to the group.

I don't think I'm wrong in saying you can't take him out of your lineup tomorrow.

6. Lane Hutson has five points in five playoff games. In my opinion, he's the best player on the entire team against the Lightning.

Reminder: Hutson averages 27 and a half minutes per game on the ice. And he shows no signs of fatigue.

Hutson, unlike Caufield and Demidov, is the same player in the playoffs as he was during the regular season. No, not all small players and/or skilled/finesse players struggle once the playoffs begin.

Hats off to you, Lane!

7. Kent Hughes was heavily criticized for not making any moves at the trade deadline. The Montreal front office wasn't yet at the point where it was ready to sacrifice major assets to acquire veteran rentals.

However, we quickly forget that Hughes and Gorton signed Alexandre Texier on November 23, then went out and got Phillip Danault on December 19.

OK, the two forwards weren't acquired in February or March, but they were still acquired during the season. Without them, the Habs would never have beaten the Lightning last night.

And without them, the Habs would never have taken the lead in this series. The depth everyone's been raving about for the past few days is directly tied to guys like Texier and Danault.

8. If Canadiens fans had a say in the coach's decisions, they would have benched Kirby Dach after Game 2 and brought in Joe Veleno yesterday instead of Brendan Gallagher

.

There's a reason Martin St-Louis is paid millions of dollars to coach the Habs. Since the start of the series against the Lightning, the coach has had a knack for making the right line changes.

That's worth noting.

Just as it must be said that St-Louis made the right (courageous) decision by benching Samuel Montembeault from his plans in net. Jakub Dobes was exceptional last night. Without him, it would surely have been 3-2 for the Bolts…

9. The hardest win to get is always the fourth of a series—the one that eliminates the opponent.

The Lightning won't be easy tomorrow at the Bell Centre, but the crowd could make the difference.

It's up to the young Habs players to stay calm and play like veterans. I know, that's a lot to ask, but I'm confident. Will we be celebrating or will we be in deep trouble around 9:30 p.m. tomorrow night?

The good news: if the past is any indication of the future, the Canadiens have an 80% chance of winning one of their next two games and extending their playoff run. However, Polymarket gives the Habs only a 68% chance…

Regardless, it's more than 50%… and it's way more than the Lightning's 20 to 32%. Go Habs Go!