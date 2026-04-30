David Reinbacher hopes to be called up again: “I think I’ve shown them that I’m ready”

David Reinbacher is back in Laval.

The defenseman was assigned to the Rocket last week as the Habs' farm team's playoffs began yesterday, and he's there to help the Laval team go deep in the playoffs.

But he would also have been ready to help the Canadiens in the playoffs.

The Austrian chatted with Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) and told him that, in his view, he believes he has shown the Canadiens' organization that he's knocking on the door of the National Hockey League.

But Reinbacher went even further… saying he'd be ready to play for the Habs right now. He's still hoping for a possible call-up before the end of the NHL playoffs:

Of course I'm still hoping for it […] I'm trying to focus on my work in Laval, but that possibility is still on my mind. – David Reinbacher

Nicolas Cloutier's interview with Reinbacher can be found at the link below:

I asked David Reinbacher if he believed until the very last second that he would play in the playoffs with the #CH. His answer? He still believes it @TVASports https://t.co/bkzYOIGCxZ — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 30, 2026

You know what?

What I particularly appreciate about Reinbacher's comments… is his confidence. He's had a tough time since arriving in North America due to (several) injuries, and he hasn't necessarily had the chance to prove himself at times.

But now, he's back in shape. He feels like he can make a difference on the ice, and that's a good thing too.

I don't know if you watched the Rocket game last night, but the defenseman really looked comfortable on the ice. He seemed calm, he had scoring chances, and he was particularly solid in his zone.

That's what we want to see from him. And that's also what's encouraging for the future.

Because we can all agree on one thing: he's going to get his chance at some point. And knowing that he feels ready to take on the challenge—that of establishing himself full-time in the National Hockey League—is interesting in a way.

In a nutshell

– Absolutely.

A huge part of yesterday's victory goes to Martin St-Louis. The coach worked proactively rather than reactively. He kept his cards close to his chest until the very last second regarding his line combinations, all of which contributed something… pic.twitter.com/dzbBeVPTty — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 30, 2026

– He's so good.

– Yeah.