Cole Caufield Nominated for the Lady Byng Trophy

It's official.

Cole Caufield is nominated for the Lady Byng Trophy. The trophy is awarded to the player who demonstrates the best sportsmanship while maintaining a high level of performance.

Anze Kopitar and Jake Sanderson are his competitors.

Your Lady Byng Memorial Trophy finalists are… #NHLAwards The trophy is presented annually to the player judged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability. pic.twitter.com/wsCXBieTLB — NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2026

Caufield, who has served only 14 penalty minutes this season, has scored 51 goals and tallied 88 points while smiling most of the time.

He is a top contender. But Kopitar, who is retiring, represents a great story, as he could win the trophy for a second consecutive year and a fourth time in his career…

The playoffs aren't factored into the voting. And that works out well, since the Canadiens' #13 hasn't been able to put on spectacular performances in the playoffs so far.

The playoffs are a different season. We saw that more than ever yesterday.

If he doesn't bring the Maurice Richard Trophy home, Caufield could follow in Mats Naslund's footsteps (1998) by winning the Lady Bing. No one has done that for the Habs since.

It would be cool to see him win.

The forward could become the first Habs player to win this honor since Mats Naslund in 1987-1988 https://t.co/v6zTeNulgv — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 30, 2026

It's worth noting that no one in the NHL recorded fewer than 14 penalty minutes in 2025-2026 among players who scored 30 or more goals. That's an argument that undoubtedly worked in his favor.

Martin St-Louis has already won the trophy three times in his career.

Details to follow…

In a nutshell

– What do you think?

Should Martin St-Louis make a change to his power play? https://t.co/8TXOiDoeRI pic.twitter.com/9D9XZO0G8K — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 30, 2026

– Oh boy.

Things keep going badly in Philadelphia. https://t.co/S7uwpunBWl — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 30, 2026

– Interesting.

A fresh start at UC Irvine for Olivier Rioux! pic.twitter.com/0wXlet6sZZ — RDS (@RDSca) April 30, 2026

– This topic is going to be the talk of the town all summer.

David Pagnotta: Re Brady Tkachuk rumors: There are a lot of teams and a lot of people around the league who believe, as I've said, that the Senators will have those conversations this offseason – DFO Rundown (4/29) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 30, 2026

– Note to self.