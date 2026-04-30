Cole Caufield Nominated for the Lady Byng Trophy

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Cole Caufield Nominated for the Lady Byng Trophy
Credit: Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's official.

Cole Caufield is nominated for the Lady Byng Trophy. The trophy is awarded to the player who demonstrates the best sportsmanship while maintaining a high level of performance.

Anze Kopitar and Jake Sanderson are his competitors.

Caufield, who has served only 14 penalty minutes this season, has scored 51 goals and tallied 88 points while smiling most of the time.

He is a top contender. But Kopitar, who is retiring, represents a great story, as he could win the trophy for a second consecutive year and a fourth time in his career…

The playoffs aren't factored into the voting. And that works out well, since the Canadiens' #13 hasn't been able to put on spectacular performances in the playoffs so far.

The playoffs are a different season. We saw that more than ever yesterday.

If he doesn't bring the Maurice Richard Trophy home, Caufield could follow in Mats Naslund's footsteps (1998) by winning the Lady Bing. No one has done that for the Habs since.

It would be cool to see him win.

It's worth noting that no one in the NHL recorded fewer than 14 penalty minutes in 2025-2026 among players who scored 30 or more goals. That's an argument that undoubtedly worked in his favor.

Martin St-Louis has already won the trophy three times in his career.

Details to follow…


In a nutshell

– What do you think?

– Oh boy.

– Interesting.

– This topic is going to be the talk of the town all summer.

– Note to self.

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