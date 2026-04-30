Cole Caufield needs to get the message

For the fourth straight game, the Canadiens and the Lightning played a game that ended 3-2.

The Canadiens' victory (in the only game of the series where a team didn't come from behind to win) gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead in the series.

It's close, you say?

The Habs weren't perfect (Mike Matheson's mistake on the Lightning's second goal is a good example), but they still controlled the puck well in the end.

The guys did their job. That includes Jakub Dobes. #38Saves

The Canadiens' goaltender held his ground late in the game, when the Lightning were swarming the offensive zone on a six-on-five. He didn't give in.

The Canadiens' goalie is having an excellent series.

Canadiens vs. Lightning.

The likely Vezina winner vs. one of the best goalies since the trade deadline… pic.twitter.com/tYslIKosQy — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) April 19, 2026

But what really helped him hold on was Phillip Danault's incredible 3:31 stretch late in the game. He stayed on the ice during the six-on-five to preserve his team's lead.

It worked out well for him that Martin St-Louis called a timeout late in the game: it gave him a chance to catch his breath so he could better stop the Lightning.

Me: Was that timeout basically for you? Phil: Yeshttps://t.co/NtLNM5MpS8 — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 30, 2026

Overall, Danault was the second-most-used forward (19:40) behind captain Nick Suzuki, who played for 20:42.

But on the other end of the spectrum, Cole Caufield (13:13) saw very little ice time. Among forwards, only Brendan Gallagher, Kirby Dach, and Ivan Demidov played fewer minutes than Caufield yesterday.

Obviously, the fact that the Habs were trying to protect a lead in the third period played a role.

But the Canadiens didn't spend the entire game on the penalty kill: there was room for players who could make a difference offensively.

So why didn't Caufield play as consistently as usual?

The short answer is that Martin St-Louis surely earned his ice time. And last night, Caufield didn't deserve significant ice time at the expense of other players.

HERE ARE THE GILBERTS, APRIL 30 EDITION Player of the Game: Phillip Danault

He played like a beast! : Nick Suzuki

I'm sorry, he needs to be better: Cole Caufield – Ivan Demidov – Mike Matheson#gilberts

pic.twitter.com/JfkYdHalYr — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 30, 2026

In yesterday's game, Caufield only took one shot. He needs to shoot more consistently than that to maximize his chances of forcing the goalie into a mistake.

Alexandre Texier's goal is proof that the Lightning's goalie isn't invincible…

Caufield will therefore need to get the message from his coach: if he wants to get ice time and doesn't want to see his line broken up, he'll have to perform.

Historically, he's capable of doing it in the playoffs. But this year, five-on-five, he just can't seem to get it done.

But anyway. Despite the refereeing, the mistakes on the ice, or the players who haven't performed as well, the Habs are still in a position to eliminate the Lightning tomorrow.

We can thank Kirby Dach's line, which has been doing its job for the past few games.

We can thank the guys who go to the net to score clutch goals. We can thank the centers, who have won their faceoffs more often than not.

We can thank… Lane Hutson in general. We can thank a lot of people.

For those wondering if Lane Hutson could take his game to the next level in the playoffs… the answer is undeniably yes. He'd have my vote so far as the Canadiens' “MVP” #Habs #Lightning — Patrick Caisse (@PatrickCaisse) April 30, 2026

Thanks to solid team play, the Canadiens will have a chance to eliminate the Lightning tomorrow night at the Bell Centre. I don't think Martin St-Louis will make any changes to his lineup.

Who knows if Noah Dobson is ready… but since this isn't a do-or-die game, I think the team will be patient.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

– Indeed.

NEW for @TheAthletic: The Lightning need some of their top veteran stars to step it up, or else a fourth consecutive first-round exit awaits. It starts with Nikita Kucherov https://t.co/5UGZkWOCQj — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 30, 2026

– Rocket victory.

It was a perfect night for the Habs organization https://t.co/batciQIvEr — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 30, 2026

– Makes sense.

The Habs can eliminate their rivals on Friday night | “That would be fun, especially against the Lightning” – Vincent Lecavalier https://t.co/Gn1wcQFCjb — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) April 30, 2026

– Enjoy the listen.