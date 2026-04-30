Things are definitely going to heat up tomorrow night at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens will try to eliminate the Lightning in Game 6 between the two teams, and we can obviously expect the atmosphere to be… absolutely wild.

But tickets are far from cheap…

In fact, here's my advice: break open your piggy bank if you want to go to the Bell Centre tomorrow night. On Billet.ca, the cheapest pair of tickets is selling for over $1,000. And it's the same on Ticketmaster…

Oh, and those tickets are for seats way up high—really high up—in the Bell Centre. At that price, it's still pretty intense…

For Game 6 of the Canadiens: no pair of tickets under $1,000https://t.co/1TAWA150eu — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 30, 2026

Did you win the lottery and are thinking of treating yourself to some red-section tickets for tomorrow's game?

On Ticketmaster, there are two tickets in Section 102, Row EE, Seats 7-8, behind the team bench… for just $2,142 each, including service fees (which total $684 for both tickets).

A truly exceptional offer! #Yeah

If this is what the first round of the playoffs looks like… I don't even want to imagine what it'll be like if the Canadiens make it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

But anyway. No matter the ticket price, everyone knows the arena will be packed anyway because it's the playoffs.

And that's the craziest part of it all…

In a nutshell

– What do you think?

A chance for the Canadiens to wrap things up with the Lightning as early as tomorrow! @TonyMarinaro: “If the Canadiens finish this off tomorrow night, we can start talking about them as a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.” #lesickpodcast @DGauthierRDS @alavoiemartel pic.twitter.com/mc42XV9rzR — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 30, 2026

– Yep.

The Brendan Gallagher Fan Club since last night pic.twitter.com/CCoN3H5AC8 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 30, 2026

– These two are good.

Connor McDavid (8-17—25 in 16 GP) and Leon Draisaitl (5-16—21 in 16 GP) are regulars on the score sheet when their teams face elimination in the #StanleyCup Playoffs and will look to do so again in order to force a #Game7. #NHLStats : 10 p.m. ET

: @NHL_on_TNT, @Sportsnet,… pic.twitter.com/PPuLsCBSXP — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 30, 2026

– Nice.