Alexandre Texier’s agent points out that all the teams passed on him in the draft

Last night, several players stepped up to help the Canadiens beat the Lightning. Suddenly, no one is talking about the hit Juraj Slafkovsky took at the Bell Centre anymore…

In particular, we must highlight the strong performance of Kirby Dach's line. The unit he forms with Zachary Bolduc and Alexandre Texier is scoring at the pace Nick Suzuki's line should be.

Dach and Texier scored two of the three goals in Game 5… Bolduc scored one of the Habs' two goals on Sunday… and the three players were central to the 3-2 victory in Game 3.

Their work hasn't gone unnoticed in Montreal, but Alexandre Texier's agent still decided to highlight the French player's strong performance.

On X, Dan Milstein made a point of reminding everyone that NHL executives passed on this guy twice in waivers: once in regular waivers and again in the waivers used to release him from his contract with the Blues.

“Now they're watching him score in the playoffs. Video sessions tomorrow [today] are going to be tough.” – Dan Milstein

Talking about Alexandre Texier of #gohabsgo same season: every GM and scout passed him on waivers twice… now they've got front row seats to his playoff goals. Tough film session tomorrow… #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/Q8UzgqUqTg — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) April 30, 2026

But he's not the only agent to have used yesterday's game to share his thoughts on X, as Allan Walsh did the same regarding Phillip Danault.

The Quebec native, who was incredible late in yesterday's game during a six-on-five situation, deserves his Normandin Pizza, according to his agent, who loves to sing his clients' praises.

Somebody get this Boss a Normandin Pizza! https://t.co/odqw123YWP pic.twitter.com/2P27OqgBM3 — Allan Walsh (@walsha) April 30, 2026

It's a less aggressive comment than the one from Texier's agent, at any rate. But the message still got across…

As a reminder, the Quebec native, known for his legendary pizza on June 24, 2021, recently signed a contract with Normandin, just a few months after his return to Quebec.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

The CRTC hearing to review the sale of BPM Sports stations to Arsenal Media will take place (virtually) today at 11:00 a.m. If everything goes as planned, BPM Sports could officially become the property of Arsenal Media by late summer… pic.twitter.com/o7CPHF1wDP — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 30, 2026

– Note.

The Blue Jays are getting back on track. https://t.co/WP8sCXNgjH — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 30, 2026

– A coaching change is expected in Toronto.

Andy Strickland: I think the sense is that [the Maple Leafs] would probably move on from Craig Berube and make a wholesale change – Leafs Morning Take (4/29) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 30, 2026

– Stay tuned.

For the last time? “I hope we'll continue”https://t.co/RAkD7tBcoU — RDS (@RDSca) April 30, 2026

– Tom Fitzgerald, GM in Nashville?