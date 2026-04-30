Addison Barger’s return is approaching

The Blue Jays provided some updates on several injured players tonight. Many of them are set to return to action in the coming days.

Here's what we're taking away from it.

Addison Barger will run the bases tomorrow and play on Sunday with the Dunedin Blue Jays. He may only need a few games to be ready to return to action in the Majors in Toronto.

The upcoming home series, which begins next Friday, could be a good target for his return.

Addison Barger (ankle) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday . He may only need 2-3 games with Dunedin before rejoining the Blue Jays for their next homestand — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 30, 2026

Jose Berrios will pitch tomorrow (not in a game, just a routine session between starts to test his arm) with the Buffalo Bisons. From there, the club will assess the situation.

Berrios, who pitched Tuesday in Triple-A, could make his next start either in Buffalo or in the Majors.

Right now, the Blue Jays have decided to have Kevin Gausman pitch tonight, Patrick Corbin on Friday, and Dylan Cease on Saturday. Trey Yesavage, who was originally scheduled to pitch on Sunday, might have his start pushed back to Monday to give him a little more time to recover.

If that's the case, Berrios could take the mound on Sunday in Minnesota. Nothing is set in stone at this point.

José Berríos will throw his next bullpen session with Triple-A Buffalo. Whether he makes his next start there is still to be determined, and the #BlueJays should have a decision by tomorrow. Trey Yesavage could start Sunday or Monday (also to be determined). — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 30, 2026

Alejandro Kirk has resumed throwing in Dunedin. He hasn't started catching or hitting yet, but he's currently right where he needs to be according to his rehab plan.

Nathan Lukes, meanwhile, has headed to Dunedin to continue his recovery.

Alejandro Kirk has started throwing in Dunedin. Still no hitting or catching yet, but his recovery is on schedule. Nathan Lukes has left for PDC to begin his progression. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) April 30, 2026

It's worth noting that Anthony Santander, Max Scherzer, Cody Ponce, Yimi Garcia, Bowden Francis, Lazaro Estrada, and Shane Bieber are also currently on the Blue Jays' injured list.

But none of them are days away from a return.

PMLB

Patience in New York.

Steve Cohen and David Stearns are exercising patience as the Mets continue to struggle. Maybe someday, that patience will look admirable. But at times in the last couple of weeks, it has felt unfathomable. https://t.co/KTc7N1oZh5 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 30, 2026

Brandon Woodruff could be headed to the injured list. He left today's start.

Pat Murphy on Woodruff: “He doesn't feel like he's injured. He said, ‘My arm's dead, nothing's coming out.'” Woodruff will undergo further testing. The IL is a possibility, Murphy said, but no decision has been made yet. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 30, 2026

Orioles: two grand slams in a single day.

JEREMIAH JACKSON HITS THE SECOND ORIOLES GRAND SLAM OF THE DAY!!! (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/CvJga95kR0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 30, 2026

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