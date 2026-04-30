Addison Barger’s return is approaching

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Addison Barger’s return is approaching
Credit: CT

The Blue Jays provided some updates on several injured players tonight. Many of them are set to return to action in the coming days.

Here's what we're taking away from it.

Addison Barger will run the bases tomorrow and play on Sunday with the Dunedin Blue Jays. He may only need a few games to be ready to return to action in the Majors in Toronto.

The upcoming home series, which begins next Friday, could be a good target for his return.

Jose Berrios will pitch tomorrow (not in a game, just a routine session between starts to test his arm) with the Buffalo Bisons. From there, the club will assess the situation.

Berrios, who pitched Tuesday in Triple-A, could make his next start either in Buffalo or in the Majors.

Right now, the Blue Jays have decided to have Kevin Gausman pitch tonight, Patrick Corbin on Friday, and Dylan Cease on Saturday. Trey Yesavage, who was originally scheduled to pitch on Sunday, might have his start pushed back to Monday to give him a little more time to recover.

If that's the case, Berrios could take the mound on Sunday in Minnesota. Nothing is set in stone at this point.

Alejandro Kirk has resumed throwing in Dunedin. He hasn't started catching or hitting yet, but he's currently right where he needs to be according to his rehab plan.

Nathan Lukes, meanwhile, has headed to Dunedin to continue his recovery.

It's worth noting that Anthony Santander, Max Scherzer, Cody Ponce, Yimi Garcia, Bowden Francis, Lazaro Estrada, and Shane Bieber are also currently on the Blue Jays' injured list.

But none of them are days away from a return.

PMLB
  • Patience in New York.
  • Brandon Woodruff could be headed to the injured list. He left today's start.
  • Orioles: two grand slams in a single day.

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