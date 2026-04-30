A huge surprise involving a wide receiver from Lévis in the CFL Draft

The Canadian Football League Draft had its share of unexpected moments, but few sparked as much reaction as the selection of Dylan Jeté .

Considered too small by many, the Lévis-born wide receiver defied the odds by being drafted in the second round, 18th overall, by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

This receiver from Lévis, deemed too small by many, caused the surprise of the CFL Draft and perfectly illustrates the unpredictability of the draft. Playing for the Alabama State University Hornets in a less-publicized NCAA program, Jeté was not among the most prominent prospects.

His stature—5 feet 11 inches—long fueled doubts. During the TSN broadcast, analyst Marshall Ferguson did not hide his surprise, even pointing out the player's small size at the time of the announcement.

Despite the criticism, Jeté maintained unshakable confidence. His six-year journey in the United States allowed him to develop a mindset centered on resilience.

“Don't listen to the outside noise”—that's one of the lessons he's taken away from his journey. Aware of his physical limitations compared to some opponents, he relied on other qualities to stand out: speed, agility, and game intelligence.

Trained notably at Clearwater Academy International and later at Wofford College, Jeté has gradually honed his profile as an explosive receiver.

His goal is now clear: to carve out a place for himself in the pros, possibly starting on special teams—a step that's often unavoidable for rookies.

Jeté's path could have taken a different turn, however, during the CFL evaluation camp held in Edmonton. After suffering a quadriceps strain during the initial physical tests, he was forced to withdraw from the on-field drills.

Deprived of a major showcase, the receiver had to rely on interviews to convince the teams. A strategy that paid off: meeting with all nine teams in the league, he was able to demonstrate his personality, his determination, and his understanding of the game.

Despite the disappointment of his injury—which occurred shortly after his pro day—Jeté believes he was able to turn this setback into an opportunity. His interactions with scouts reportedly played a key role in his early selection.

Today, he is embarking on a new chapter with the reigning Grey Cup champions. He has already made initial contact with quarterback Trevor Harris, who expressed his enthusiasm about working with him.

With competition expected to be fierce on the Roughriders' offense, Jeté will need to continue proving his worth. But one thing is certain: this receiver from Lévis—deemed too small by many and the surprise pick of the CFL draft—is already one of the standout stories of the 2026 draft class.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.