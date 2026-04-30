A former NFL and CFL quarterback announces his retirement

The professional football world is paying tribute today to P.J. Walker's career.

At 31, the quarterback has officially announced his retirement after nine seasons spent in the NFL, the XFL, and the CFL. The Calgary Stampeders confirmed the news on Thursday, noting that the athlete had decided to step away from the field to begin a new chapter in his life.

Walker's career will be remembered for his resilience. Undrafted out of Temple University, he first made a name for himself with the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2020, where he led all statistical categories before the season was halted due to the pandemic. This springboard allowed him to play in 21 NFL games, representing the Panthers, Bears, Seahawks, and, most recently, the Cleveland Browns in 2023. During his time in Ohio, he started two games, helping to offset numerous injuries within the roster.

Top-tier showdown in Cleveland: Watson edges out Sanders

While Walker hangs up his cleats, his former team, the Cleveland Browns, is embroiled in a fierce battle for the starting quarterback position. According to the latest reports from insider Mary Kay Cabot, Deshaun Watson has taken a lead over young sensation Shedeur Sanders during the recent voluntary training camp.

Watson, who missed the entire 2025 season after two Achilles surgeries, appears to have regained his physical form. He currently holds the “inside track” to reclaim the starting quarterback position. For his part, Sanders, a fifth-round pick in 2025, has about six weeks to close the gap before the mandatory minicamp in June. Head coach Todd Monken wants to solidify the pecking order quickly to avoid the uncertainty that has too often held the franchise back in the past. With Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green providing support, Cleveland hopes to have finally found the stability needed at football's most important position.

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