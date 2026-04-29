Will the CFL expand to Quebec City by 2030?

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has just sent shockwaves through the professional sports world.

Starting in the 2027 season, a radical playoff format will be introduced: eight of the nine teams in the Johnston League will advance to the postseason. While this announcement has drawn the ire of many purists who fear the regular season will lose its value, reading between the lines suggests a much broader strategy.

Since Commissioner Stewart Johnston's press conference last September, rumors of structural changes have persisted. By opening the playoffs so widely, the league appears to be laying the groundwork for the arrival of new franchises.

Toward a 10- or 12-team league by 2030?

This qualification ratio, mathematically questionable in a nine-team league, makes perfect sense if we project an expansion by 2030. By getting broadcasters and fans accustomed to a more extensive playoff schedule, the CFL is facilitating the integration of new franchises, possibly in the Maritimes or Western Canada.

Commissioner Johnston appears to be banking on accelerated growth. Currently, the idea of a single team being excluded from the playoffs seems absurd to many observers. However, if the total number of clubs rises to ten or twelve over the next decade, the format announced on Tuesday will suddenly become the industry standard.

The challenge is twofold: increasing ticket revenue and ensuring stable viewership for television partners. Pending an official announcement on new markets, this playoff reform serves as a financial safety net. The message is clear: the CFL of tomorrow will bear no resemblance to the one we know today. It remains to be seen whether fans will accept this compromise in the name of growth.

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