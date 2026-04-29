Two Quebecers selected in the top five of the CFL draft

The “CFL Vaccaro First-Round Draft” set the tone right from the start with the Ottawa Redblacks' selection of Giordano Vaccaro .

The offensive lineman, a Purdue University product, arrives with a solid track record, including a standout stint with the Manitoba Bisons and several individual honors.

His versatility and experience make him a safe choice to kick off this Canadian Football League draft, as teams look to shore up key positions starting in the first round.

One of the highlights of this draft class is the presence of two Quebec players among the top five picks. Dariel Djabome, a native of Longueuil, was selected third overall by the Edmonton Elks. His time at Rutgers University and his impressive defensive performances make him a highly sought-after prospect.

With the fifth overall pick, Montreal native Jonathan Denis was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. A sturdy offensive lineman, he distinguished himself in the NCAA with a consistency that impressed scouts.

As for the Montreal Alouettes, their pick was Rohan Jones at No. 8. The Montreal-born tight end, who played at the University of Arkansas, represents an intriguing prospect, especially after drawing the attention of the National Football League.

Among other notable picks, the Toronto Argonauts selected offensive lineman Niklas Henning with the second overall pick, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected Nuer Gatkuoth with the fourth overall pick.

This 2026 draft confirms the growing importance of linemen—both on offense and defense—in building CFL teams. It also highlights the quality of Quebec's football development system, which is capable of producing some of the best talent in the country.

Ultimately, the “CFL Vaccaro first-round draft” reflects a combination of strategic prudence and a commitment to local talent, two essential elements for building competitive teams in the long term.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.