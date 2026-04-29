The Quebec native drafted by the Alouettes has his sights set on the NFL

Montreal talent is in the spotlight in the Canadian Football League.

At the most recent annual draft, the Montreal Alouettes made a big splash by selecting tight end Rohan Jones with the eighth overall pick in the first round. This local product, who got his start with the Collège Jean-Eudes Eagles, represents a major investment in the organization's future.

An exceptional run with the Eagles in the NCAA

Standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds, Jones has the ideal build to dominate on the field. His standout stint at the University of Arkansas in the NCAA proved he could compete with North America's elite. His athletic performance and versatility quickly caught the attention of scouts on both sides of the border.

However, Sparrows fans will have to wait a while before seeing number 80 (or his future jersey number) take the field at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. That's because Rohan Jones recently signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL.

Danny Maciocia's Strategy: Focusing on the Long Term

Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia is known for his strategic vision. By selecting Jones despite his current commitment in California, Maciocia secures the rights to an exceptional athlete for the future.

“It's a calculated gamble. We support Rohan in his dream of making it in the NFL, but if he returns home, he'll be an Alouette,” management indicated.

This approach allows the Montreal club to build a solid foundation of local, world-class players. For Jones, it's a guaranteed return to his roots should his American adventure come to an end. Sports fans can already anticipate the impact this Montreal giant will have on the Quebec offense in a few seasons.

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