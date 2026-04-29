The CH pushes the Lightning to the brink

The Canadiens faced the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the series. Martin St-Louis's team had a chance to return home with a third win.

The Habs made a lineup change with the return of Brendan Gallagher. Unfortunately for him, Oliver Kapanen was having a rough playoff run and had to give up his spot to Gally.

The Canadiens' head coach shuffled his lines:

Brendan Gallagher officially makes his debut pic.twitter.com/E6YatWDHPd — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 29, 2026

Here is the Lightning's lineup, without Nick Paul:

Just three minutes in, Brendan Gallagher made his first appearance since April 14. He made his presence felt instantly.

Gally charged to the net and pounced on a loose puck in front of Vasilevskiy. The puck found the back of the net.

A Gallagher-style goal.

Despite a four-minute power play for the Habs, the team was unable to double its lead.

Even Jakub Dobes tried to outwit a Lightning player.

Jakub Dobes is the funniest goalie in the NHL pic.twitter.com/0rieNTcaOm — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 29, 2026

On the other hand, the Canadiens' defense was, once again, solid in the first period.

They didn't give the Lightning players much to work with.

For the 13th time in 16 periods in this series, the Canadiens have allowed one quality chance or fewer to the Lightning at 5-on-5 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 29, 2026

In the second period, the officiating raised several eyebrows again.

Lane Hutson was hit in the face by Brandon Point's stick, but no penalty was called.

Thought you were supposed to be in control of your stick at all times. pic.twitter.com/vFnnQWfMsU — William Dubé (@williamdube_) April 30, 2026

Moments later, Dominic James broke away on a two-on-one.

He decided to shoot and scored, just over Dobes' glove.

On that rush, Hutson chose to block the passing lane.

However, just 11 seconds later, Kirby Dach put the Habs ahead.

Dach pulled off a great individual play, shielding the puck well with his body before cutting to the net and picking up his own rebound.

So that was Kirby Dach.

Kirby strikes back 11 seconds later! Kirby responds 11 seconds later!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/7ku03248r2 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 30, 2026

Just like the last game, the Canadiens let up late in the second period.

The Lightning tied the game, once again, on a two-on-one rush.

This time, Jake Guentzle took advantage of a late retreat by the Habs players to break away on a two-on-one, and he, too, decided to shoot. On that goal, Dobes was beaten between the pads.

Shake ‘n Jake pic.twitter.com/tgANlYVqA8 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 30, 2026

Right at the start of the third period, the Canadiens regained the lead.

Lane Hutson delivered a clever pass to Alexandre Texier from the defensive zone.

The French player entered the opposing zone at full speed and fired a shot that slipped past the Lightning goaltender. A rare bad goal for number 88.

Poor Vasilevskiy. Much to the delight of Habs fans.

The Canadiens finally managed to protect their lead late in the game, even while playing 6-on-5.

Dobes was sensational.

Final score: 3-2 in favor of the Canadiens

Game 6 of the series will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bell Centre. The Lightning are on the brink of elimination. The Habs will have the chance to end this series.

overtime

– Poor Xhekaj.

Arber Xhekaj never gets the benefit of the doubt. Brayden Point can get away with a slashing penalty for no valid reason right in front of the referee. Tell me your name and I'll decide your penalty. Double standards. And no consistency. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 30, 2026

– Another tough game for Cole Caufield.

Caufield has been invisible. Needs to start making some noise. — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) April 30, 2026

– The Gallagher effect?

You can't fault the Canadiens for not getting to the net! pic.twitter.com/MZjHAQvMK3 — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) April 30, 2026

– Another assist for Hutson.