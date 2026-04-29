Surprise in Michigan: Michael Hage is not the captain

The University of Michigan has officially unveiled its leadership group for the upcoming season… and there's one detail that stands out. This might not sit well with Canadiens fans.

Michael Hage won't be captain.

Yes, Hage will have the chance to wear an “A” on his jersey, but not the “C.” And considering his status and importance on the team, that's still surprising.

Instead, Garrett Schifsky will take on the captaincy. A logical choice in some respects—he's an established player in the program—but one that nonetheless pushes Hage out of a role that could easily have been his.

Because we're talking about a player who is already entering his third season with Michigan. A guy who knows the program, who has grown in importance year after year, and who seemed poised to become the undisputed leader of the group.

With the departure of T.J. Hughes, who signed with the Colorado Avalanche, many saw Hage as the natural successor. The timing seemed perfect.

But no.

Instead, Michigan opted for a more shared approach with several assistants, including Hage, Ben Robertson, Asher Barnett, and Nick Moldenhauer.

That doesn't mean Hage isn't a leader—far from it. On the contrary, the fact that he's part of the group of assistants confirms that he's respected in the locker room.

But given that he's maturing and is important to the team, one might have expected to see him take another step forward in his development… with a “C” on his jersey.

Did Michigan want to avoid overburdening Hage? Possibly.

Did the locker room see Schifsky as the obvious choice? Also possible.

But one thing is clear: even without the “C,” expectations for the Canadiens' prospect won't diminish.

On the contrary.

In a nutshell

– Who will come out on top?

– Vegas is ready.

– Wow.