Series at a Glance: The Canadiens will face a tough opponent in the second round if they beat the Lightning

Last night, three games were played in the National Hockey League.

The Canadiens didn't play: Martin St-Louis's team will be back in action tonight when they visit Tampa Bay for Game 5 of their series against the Lightning.

That said, what stood out in the NHL last night?

The @NHLBruins and @EdmontonOilers both forced Game 6s with victories on Tuesday while the @mnwild won to take a 3-2 series lead back to St. Paul. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/DFVAnD78RN pic.twitter.com/B62eRkmNW8 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 29, 2026

1: The Habs will face a tough opponent in the second round if they beat the Lightning

The Bruins were facing elimination last night.

And you know what?

Rasmus Dahlin knew it all too well. He wanted to hurt the Bruins by scoring the very first goal of the game… and that was all it took to get the party started in Buffalo:

RASMUS DAHLIN GETS THE PARTY STARTED IN BUFFALO @BuffaloSabres looking to close this series out on TNT, truTV, & HBO Max!pic.twitter.com/8Y5LJUHlgV — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) April 28, 2026

But… in the end, Dahlin's goal turned out to be the Sabres' one and only moment of glory in the game.

Elias Lindholm tied the game in the second period:

“If you don't succeed at first… TRY TRY TRY AGAIN!!!!” – Elias Lindholm (probably) It's tied!!! pic.twitter.com/umj9IEZTCi — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 29, 2026

We really had quite a game between the two teams last night. There was intensity, the ice was really tight… and it made for a great show.

That's what happens when two good teams face off…

After 60 minutes of play, the game was still tied 1-1. Overtime was therefore necessary, and it was David Pastrnak who played the hero for his team with a truly magnificent goal.

BOSTON RUNS ON PASTA AND THE BRUINS ARE STILL ALIVE pic.twitter.com/Ic7qDUypYA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 29, 2026

The Bruins win 2-1… and that sends them back home for Game 6 of the series. Will the Bruins be able to win Game 6 to force a Game 7?

Stay tuned…

It's worth noting that Sabres forward Noah Ostlund got hurt during the game. And it looked very, very painful.

After the game, Lindy Ruff mentioned that it didn't look good for Ostlund…

Ostlund got tangled up with Mittelstadt and went down awkwardly. Crawled to the bench #LetsGoBuffalo #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/4Dybe96LaK — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) April 29, 2026

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff on Noah Ostlund's injury: “It doesn't look good.” — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) April 29, 2026

The Habs are really going to have a tough opponent in the second round if they beat the Lightning in the first round.

The Sabres look solid, and the Bruins continue to be really good despite everything. It's shaping up to be a good series, at any rate…

2: La Bamba!

The Oilers weren't ready to go on vacation. Why do I say that?

The team scored the first three goals of yesterday's game against the Ducks, even though they were facing elimination:

FIRST SHOT, FIRST GOAL AND VASILY PODKOLZIN HAS THE OILERS UP EARLY! : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/fwElvLHPUR — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) April 29, 2026

BYE BYE DOSTAL, A LEON DRAISAITL GOAL GIVES THE OILERS A COMMANDING 3-0 LEAD! : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/neV0lwFiNK — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) April 29, 2026

The Oilers quickly took control of the game, and the Ducks were never able to come back from behind.

Alex Killorn scored midway through the game to cut the deficit to two goals, but…

Alex Killorn scores on the power play to get the Ducks on the board pic.twitter.com/vxjZQqXoEj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 29, 2026

But the Oilers' two-headed monster hadn't said its last word yet.

From McDavid to Draisaitl… we know the rest:

“This is a high-level play.” The Hockey Central panel discusses Draisaitl's second goal of the game. pic.twitter.com/BjMSmDzRfW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 29, 2026

No other goals were scored in the game. The Oilers won 4-1, which means the Ducks now lead the series 3-2.

Oh, I almost forgot…

In the third period, when nothing was working for his team, Chris Kreider decided to make a move… in true Chris Kreider fashion.

Those kinds of hits are dangerous:

Leon Draisaitl the victim of a very questionable hit by Chris Kreider… #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/4iJqZJzxRp — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 29, 2026

3: Wild vs. Stars… wow!

The Wild vs. Stars series is truly a treat.

These two teams could have faced off in the finals, and we would have been treated to an excellent show. Too bad one of the two teams will see its playoff run end in the first round…

Anyway. Let's get back to the game.

In the first period of yesterday's game, there was plenty of action.

Both teams traded goals, and you could feel the energy in the Stars' arena:

A costly mix-up by the Stars, and Zuccarello capitalizes pic.twitter.com/q3yHq8jcMM — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 29, 2026

Heiskanen with a rocket on the power play pic.twitter.com/S64MuNKeuk — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 29, 2026

But… the second period belonged to the Wild.

Matt Boldy, who has been having an electrifying playoff run so far, scored to give his team the lead:

And in the third period… it was the big Michael McCarron who made the difference. The former first-round pick of the Canadiens beat Jake Oettinger with a shot between the pads, and the Wild took a 3-1 lead in the game:

Michael McCarron makes it a 3-1 #mnwild lead, goes five hole on Jake Oettinger pic.twitter.com/rq2ElVBnWL — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) April 29, 2026

The Stars tried to come back from behind.

Jason Robertson scored his fifth goal of the playoffs with just over three minutes left in the game. And just like that, it was 3-2 for the Wild…

WHO ELSE OTHER THAN JASON ROBERTSON?! No. 21 has scored in five consecutive games #TexasHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/zNjSsQ7ggD — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) April 29, 2026

But the Stars ran out of time.

Kirill Kaprizov scored into an empty net, and the Wild won 4-2. The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Wild and will head to Minnesota for Game 6.

Do the Stars still have gas in the tank?

To be continued…

Overtime

– Top scorers from last night's game:

– Three games tonight: