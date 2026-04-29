Series: A Complete (and Stupid) Planning Fiasco for the Laval Rocket

The Rocket isn't having any luck.

Why do I say that?

Because the first three games of the club's series against the Marlies will be played at exactly the same time as the Montreal Canadiens' games against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday…

In a market like Montreal, where the Habs already monopolize a huge share of media and fan attention, it's as if the Rocket were doomed to play in the shadows. Even the most passionate fans will have to make a choice… and we already know the answer.

Imagine: you have a pair of tickets to the Rocket's game tonight. Do you go to the game… or do you stay home to watch the most important game of the Canadiens' season?

Tough decision…

Poor Laval Rocket, playing its first three playoff games tonight, Friday night, and Sunday—at the same time as the Habs and the Lightning. — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) April 29, 2026

Of course, there are some nuances to consider here because the American Hockey League has to juggle a somewhat… complex reality.

Several arenas are booked up at this time of year, notably with the Montreal Victoire at Place Bell, which limits availability. The logistics aren't simple, and scheduling the playoffs is quite a headache…

But despite everything, we agree on one thing: it's a bit… stupid. We're talking about a product the league wants to showcase, after all…

Why sabotage its own visibility by scheduling its games to directly compete with those of the NHL? We know how important the Canadiens are in Montreal…

In the end, the Rocket finds itself in a somewhat unfair position. The players deserve a stage that matches their efforts, and the fans deserve a chance to follow their team without having to sacrifice the other.

It's part of the game, you might say… but still. It's a bummer for the Rocket players, in a way. And it's a bummer too for the Laval club's fans, who will have to choose between the Rocket and the Habs in the coming days.

In a nutshell

– Things are going to get heated.

4⃣ one-goal games

3⃣ that required OT

2⃣ wins each

1⃣ team will take a 3-2 series lead Tonight on ESPN2, @Sportsnet, @TVASports pic.twitter.com/IhOHEN9ajn — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 29, 2026

– Wow.

– Oh yeah?