Noah Dobson: The door is open for us to see him again (very) soon

What's going on with Noah Dobson?

As you may know, he's been skating for a few days now. He's even started taking shots again, though they aren't exactly cannonballs.

But as the Habs said in their important update on the situation: he's making progress. #OneStepFurther

The defenseman spent over 50 minutes on the ice this morning. We're seeing clear improvement compared to yesterday's practice. He took a few light shots between drills.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Dobson #NHL pic.twitter.com/7a3MpcoQ6g — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 28, 2026

Don't expect to see #53 play tonight. But word is spreading that the Habs might use him in the first round if the need arises.

And this is true even though he likely wouldn't be able to handle NHL-caliber shots.

This morning, in his segment on the topic on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie opened the door to the possibility of Dobson being used in a potential Game 7. The rumor was circulating.

But could he play even sooner—on Friday, in Game 6? If Dobson continues to make progress, maybe yes, the defenseman could jump into the action.

But be warned: nothing is certain. After all, his thumb isn't really 100%.

My prediction? If the Canadiens were to win tonight's game, we wouldn't see Dobson on Friday. I have a feeling that to bring the veteran into the first round, the Habs will have to face elimination.

But at the same time, as Lavoie points out, everyone is working hard to get him back as quickly as possible.

Finally, I don't buy into the idea of the Habs benching Oliver Kapanen to play with seven defensemen (which Martin St-Louis doesn't like to do) just to ease Dobson back onto the ice more gradually. That said, I don't hate the idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Retour avec Martin Lemay (@leretourmartinlemay)

In a nutshell

– He doesn't want to stop.

NEW for @TheAthletic

,

“Somebody said they'll have to cut the skates off me before I leave this game.”

Corey Perry turns 41 in a couple of weeks but still plans to keep on playing, driven by chasing another Stanley Cup https://t.co/yG72T57n0T — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 29, 2026

– Heads up.

The #CFMTL will practice around noon today… but they'll also play a friendly match around 3:00 p.m. against AS Blainville's first team. Both sessions will take place at the Nutrilait Centre. The second one will be behind closed doors. So we can expect to see the regular starters… pic.twitter.com/RQKiVGs3rT — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 29, 2026

– No morning skate for the Habs this morning.

No morning skate for the #Habs ahead of tonight's Game 5 vs. the #GoBolts — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 29, 2026

– Official: the Habs will play at 7 p.m. on Friday.

NHL announces start times for three playoff games on Friday, May 1:#GoBolts

#GoHabsGo

Game 6

7pm ET on ESPN2 and SN/CBC#LetsGoBuffalo

#NHLBruins

Game 6

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and SN360#ForgedInGold

#TusksUp

Game 6

10 p.m. ET on ESPN and SN/SN360 — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) April 29, 2026

– It's a tight series.

How close has the series between the #GoHabsGo

& #GoBolts

been, you ask?

Tampa & Montreal have been tied or separated by 1 goal for 98% of the series! — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 29, 2026

– Reminder.