Noah Dobson: The door is open for us to see him again (very) soon

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Noah Dobson: The door is open for us to see him again (very) soon
Credit: Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What's going on with Noah Dobson?

As you may know, he's been skating for a few days now. He's even started taking shots again, though they aren't exactly cannonballs.

But as the Habs said in theirimportant update on the situation: he's making progress. #OneStepFurther

Don't expect to see #53 play tonight. But word is spreading that the Habs might use him in the first round if the need arises.

And this is true even though he likely wouldn't be able to handle NHL-caliber shots.

This morning, in his segment on the topic on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie opened the door to the possibility of Dobson being used in a potential Game 7. The rumor was circulating.

But could he play even sooner—on Friday, in Game 6? If Dobson continues to make progress, maybe yes, the defenseman could jump into the action.

But be warned: nothing is certain. After all, his thumb isn't really 100%.

My prediction? If the Canadiens were to win tonight's game, we wouldn't see Dobson on Friday. I have a feeling that to bring the veteran into the first round, the Habs will have to face elimination.

But at the same time, as Lavoie points out, everyone is working hard to get him back as quickly as possible.

Finally, I don't buy into the idea of the Habs benching Oliver Kapanen to play with seven defensemen (which Martin St-Louis doesn't like to do) just to ease Dobson back onto the ice more gradually. That said, I don't hate the idea.


In a nutshell

– He doesn't want to stop.

– Heads up.

– No morning skate for the Habs this morning.

– Official: the Habs will play at 7 p.m. on Friday.

– It's a tight series.

– Reminder.

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