New CFL Playoff Format: Star Player Doesn’t Mince Words

The world of Canadian football is buzzing.

As the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced a major expansion of its playoff format for 2027, one of its biggest stars, Brady Oliveira, was quick to speak out. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers' star running back sharply criticized the decision on social media, calling the plan a threat to the integrity of the sport.

“Eight out of nine teams in the playoffs takes away the prestige of those games,” Oliveira insisted. For the two-time Grey Cup champion, a playoff spot must be earned through excellence in the regular season. In his view, the league should prioritize adding new franchises rather than offering near-automatic berths.

A clash of opinions with legend Milt Stegall

This statement follows a comment by Milt Stegall, a TSN analyst and Hall of Famer, who claimed that players would unanimously support this change for the additional revenue and increased visibility. Oliveira, one of the league's highest-paid players with a contract worth nearly $900,000, has shown that financial considerations do not outweigh sporting tradition.

The new system includes “play-in” games involving even the bottom-ranked teams, a concept that distorts the competition according to many purists. Oliveira, with 7,310 career rushing yards and multiple Canadian Player of the Year awards to his credit, fears that the regular season will become nothing more than a mere formality with no real stakes.

As the CFL seeks to modernize its image and maximize its television revenue with more playoff games, the voices of its elite players could prompt a deeper reflection on the balance between business and athletic merit. The debate is officially underway ahead of the implementation of this reform in 2027.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.