Larry Robinson weighs in on Lane Hutson

When a legend like Larry Robinson speaks, it's never just a passing remark.

This time, Lane Hutson is at the center of his message.

In an article by Benoît Rioux on TVA Sports, Robinson made a point of defending the young Canadiens defenseman and, above all, putting certain things into perspective.

Because yes, Hutson has been impressive since joining the NHL. But despite his performances, one point keeps coming up in discussions: his height.

And clearly, Robinson is a bit tired of hearing that. Much like most Habs fans.

“They say you shouldn't judge a book by its cover; I'd also say you shouldn't judge a hockey player by his height.” – Larry Robinson

“They say you shouldn't judge a book by its cover; I'd also say you shouldn't judge a hockey player by his height.” https://t.co/nVxKYQ6jK6 pic.twitter.com/kn7SkadrDa — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 29, 2026

A simple statement. But one that speaks volumes.

Especially when it comes from a defenseman who embodied the exact opposite in his day. Robinson dominated with his physicality, his long reach, and his toughness. In short, the classic prototype.

Hutson, on the other hand, breaks that mold.

And that's exactly what makes Robinson's endorsement so interesting.

Because it's not just a compliment thrown out there. It's an acknowledgment that hockey is changing. That talent, vision, and mobility can compensate for—and even overcome—certain physical disadvantages.

Ultimately, Robinson isn't just defending Hutson.

He's also defending a new reality.

And when you watch Hutson play, you quickly understand why—especially in the playoffs, where the game is more physical. He carries the puck, dictates the pace, and finds solutions where others see nothing.

In other words, he plays like a big man, even if he isn't one. Maybe that's what matters most.

Because beyond the debates, perceptions, and labels, Hutson simply keeps producing and proving the doubters wrong—even if there aren't many of them left.

But now, with a legend like Robinson weighing in, that line of thinking is seriously starting to lose ground.

At some point, we'll have to stop talking about his height and just talk about his impact.

In a nutshell

– Worth a listen.

The managerial merry-go-round has begun. https://t.co/X1HrFQKRJ7 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 30, 2026

– Ouch.

Lizotte might've caught Martone below the belt pic.twitter.com/H9J7IoexGv — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 30, 2026

– Florian Xhekaj scores the first goal of the series.