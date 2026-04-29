Jake Evans on Ivan Demidov’s line: possible, according to Tony Marinaro

When someone as well-connected as Tony Marinaro speaks, people listen.

This afternoon, he tweeted that he wouldn't be surprised to see Martin St-Louis deploy the following trios for tonight's game in Florida.

That makes me think he knows something.

I wouldn't be surprised if the Habs' lines looked like this tonight: Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Newhook-Evans-Demidov

Anderson-Danault-Gallagher

Bolduc-Dach-Texier — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) April 29, 2026

As we can see, the first line remains unchanged in Tony's tweet, as does Kirby Dach's unit, which performed well in Game 3. Brendan Gallagher, who is set to return to action tonight, would be paired with Phillip Danault and Josh Anderson.

That would leave Alex Newhook, Ivan Demidov, and Jake Evans on a line.

I imagine that's pretty much how it was decided—if those are indeed the lines Martin St-Louis is using for Game 5 of the first-round series.

After all, I'm not sure if Evans really deserves a spot in the top six. But if this decision was made “by default,” it makes a bit more sense.

Unless we see the Jake Evans from the fall of 2024 again, Ivan Demidov won't have the most offensive-minded linemate in the world. But if Evans does what Oliver Kapanen did early in the season (getting in the right spots), that could help Demidov rack up points.

Because right now, let's not forget that the big question on the table is how the Canadiens' top forwards can break through at even strength. That could change everything for the rest of the series…

Ivan Demidov today on the Habs' lack of offense against the Lightning: “They have a pretty good goalie, so it's pretty hard to score on him. I wish we could just change something, but I don't know exactly what yet, so I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/bB51EI1vZr — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 29, 2026

This reminds us that this summer, the Canadiens will need to acquire a top-6 caliber player. With Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky no longer on the team, they'll need reinforcements elsewhere.

The reality is becoming increasingly clear.

In a nutshell

– The guys believe in Brendan Gallagher.

#Habs Alexandre Carrier on what Brendan Gallagher brings when he's in the lineup: “We all know Gally; he brings competitiveness, we talked about the net front—we know what he can do there. Just his leadership, how composed he is, and how he shows up every game.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 29, 2026

#Habs Martin St-Louis on Brendan Gallagher: “His career speaks for itself—he wears his heart on his sleeve and plays hard.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 29, 2026

– Wow.

Nominations announced:

Kucherov (Ted-Lindsay)

Vasilevskiy (Vezina) Other likely

nominations: Suzuki & Cirelli (Selke)

Kucherov (Hart)

Dobes or Demidov (Calder)

Longshot: Hutson (Norris) Further proof that this series is top-tier — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 29, 2026

– Must-read.

Baseball is gaining more and more traction in Quebec. https://t.co/VrPd2MoHix — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 29, 2026

– We agree: rumors are distractions. But these rumors come from somewhere.