Ivan Demidov admits it: he doesn’t know how to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy

We can all agree that the series between the Canadiens and the Lightning couldn't be any closer.

Aside from the fact that three of the four games went into overtime, here's another example: for 98% of the first four games, the margin was zero or just one goal.

It doesn't get much closer than that.

How close has the series between the #GoHabsGo

& #GoBolts

been, you ask?

Tampa & Montreal have been tied or separated by 1 goal for 98% of the series! — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 29, 2026

But to stand out, the Canadiens can't just hope the Lightning take penalties: they'll also have to score at even strength much more often.

That's what the Canadiens' top forwards haven't been able to do.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens at 5-on-5: Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky & Demidov = 0 points Hagel, Kucherov, Cirelli, Guentzel = 11 points — Chris Meaney (@chrismeaney) April 29, 2026

The only way to score a point at five-on-five is to be involved in a goal. That statement is really obvious on paper… but Ivan Demidov, to name just one, can't do it.

And that's not just my opinion.

The Russian admitted to the media that the fact the Lightning have a very good goalie makes his job harder. He wants to adapt to get past him, but he doesn't know how.

Result? He doesn't score.

Ivan Demidov today on the Habs' lack of offense against the Lightning: “They have a pretty good goalie, so it's pretty hard to score on him. I wish I could just change something, but I don't know exactly what yet, so I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/bB51EI1vZr — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 29, 2026

Singing the opponent's praises in the playoffs isn't a bad strategy under normal circumstances. But Andrei Vasilevskiy isn't born yesterday: he's not going to let it go to his head just because he hears that.

The Habs may praise the opposing goalie's talent all they want, but they'll have to outplay him (and not just on the power play) if they hope to win tonight.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of the Lightning's goalie.

– He's proud of his brother.

Florian Xhekaj is very proud of the way his brother has played in the playoffs so far! “He's playing really well and I think he knows it” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/uWFowmsJND — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 29, 2026

– Wow.

Crosby gave this kid a memory he'll cherish forever last night. This is what pure happiness looks like. pic.twitter.com/4z8NrZgvKP — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) April 28, 2026

– Ugh.