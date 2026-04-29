Ivan Demidov admits it: he doesn’t know how to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ivan Demidov admits it: he doesn’t know how to beat Andrei Vasilevskiy
Credit: Arianne Bergeron/NHLI via Getty Images

We can all agree that the series between the Canadiens and the Lightning couldn't be any closer.

Aside from the fact that three of the four games went into overtime, here's another example: for 98% of the first four games, the margin was zero or just one goal.

It doesn't get much closer than that.

But to stand out, the Canadiens can't just hope the Lightning take penalties: they'll also have to score at even strength much more often.

That's what the Canadiens' top forwards haven't been able to do.

The only way to score a point at five-on-five is to be involved in a goal. That statement is really obvious on paper… but Ivan Demidov, to name just one, can't do it.

And that's not just my opinion.

The Russian admitted to the media that the fact the Lightning have a very good goalie makes his job harder. He wants to adapt to get past him, but he doesn't know how.

Result? He doesn't score.

Singing the opponent's praises in the playoffs isn't a bad strategy under normal circumstances. But Andrei Vasilevskiy isn't born yesterday: he's not going to let it go to his head just because he hears that.

The Habs may praise the opposing goalie's talent all they want, but they'll have to outplay him (and not just on the power play) if they hope to win tonight.


In a nutshell

– Speaking of the Lightning's goalie.

– He's proud of his brother.

– Wow.

– Ugh.

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